Ludington Interim Superintendent Peg Mathis said Ludington Area Schools will be closed Tuesday because of low staffing levels within the district.
The district started this week with students at home for the same reason. It then called for the closure of the buildings for Tuesday. Mathis said the district is working on a game plan moving forward for the rest of the week.
“We have gotten to the point where staffing levels have made that very difficult (to be in-person),” she said.
She said both Monday and Tuesday will be treated as snow days, which the state allows for six a year. After six snow days, the district will have to begin making up days in June.
Mathis said even in the time before the COVID-19 pandemic, the district had a shortage of substitute teachers and substitute paraprofessionals.
“Then you throw in a pandemic, and you have staff that need to stay home to take care of kids, other family members or staff that have been exposed by a spouse. It is all stuff we have been dealing with for the past 18 to 20 months,” she said.
Mathis said the student attendance has fluctuated in recent weeks, needing to be above 75 percent attendance to count the school day.
“We exceeded that minimum amount, but ultimately, it comes down to being able to teach kids and have people working in classrooms,” she said.
She said in order to switch to remote/virtual learning during the 2021-2022 school year, the district must get or have a signed parent approval on file.
She said the district is going through the process of getting parent approval forms out to all K-12 parents so the district can switch to remote/virtual learning in the future, if necessary.
Schools to receive full state funding must offer at least 180 days and 1,098 hours of instruction. Last school year, those requirements for minimum instructional time were waived as long as districts delivered the same course content that they would have in a regular school year.
Mathis said that many of the district’s administrative team members are having to go into classrooms to substitute for teachers who are unable to be in the classroom for various reasons.
“When your councilors and principals and other support people are in classrooms, then you do not have anyone available to deal with behavior or student issues that may arise during the day,” she said. “It takes a lot of hands to make everything click.”
Mathis said the elementary schools within the district are having a difficult time keeping all of their staff slots filled.
“It is a problem K-12, but it is really evident in the elementary level, K-5,” she said.
Recently, the National Guard assisted the district with testing students for COVID-19, taking on the role from administrators. The testing takes place at Oriole Field each morning on days the district is open.
“We needed someone else to pick up the slack for the (antigen) testing, before that it was being done by the principals,” she said. “Last week, the district tested between 52 to 55 students in K-12,” Mathis said.
Mathis wrote in an email to district staff, she shared with the Daily News, that co-curricular programs and practices can continue as long as students are not ill, not displaying any symptoms, not positive for COVID-19 and use the test-to–stay method if they have been a close contact in a school-related setting.