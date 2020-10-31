Ludington Area Schools announced Friday afternoon that it will be closed Monday, Nov. 3, so it can complete contact tracing in the district in conjunction with the health department.
According to a letter sent to parents and posted on its website, the district stated that it was notified that two students in the district were diagnosed with COVID-19. One student attends Foster Elementary school and the other attends Ludington High School.
“I think that we have been really fortunate over the course of the last several weeks to have zero associated cases,” Ludington Superintendent Jason Kennedy said. “We knew at some point, it was going to happen. We did see an increase in case counts in Mason County. We’ve been seeing the test positivity rate increase. We suspected that we would have positive cases in Ludington.”
Kennedy said one of the students has not been in school since Tuesday and the other since Wednesday. He said the students were exhibiting COVID-like symptoms and were awaiting their test results. Those came in on Friday.
District Health Department No. 10 is investigating the situation, according to the district, and it is working with the school to identify close contacts that will need to stay home and quarantine.
Earlier Friday, the health department stated that because of the surge in confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, it is needing more time to do its contact tracing. According to its release, it is prioritizing school-aged children, residents and employees of long-term care facilities, hospitals, schools, large group settings and other situations deemed high-risk.
“Cases of COVID-19 are higher than they have been at any point in this pandemic and continue to increase at alarming rates. We urge everyone to be empowered and choose to do the right thing by following what is laid out in the epidemic order,” stated Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for the health department, in the health department’s release. “Now is the time for all of us to take personal responsibility for ourselves, our families, our friends and our communities to slow the spread of this virus.”
The health department stated that it is getting assistance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ TraceForce program to go along with staffing from other divisions within its agency to assist in contact tracing. However, even with the assistance, the health department stated that it reached its capacity and is unable to investigate every case and contact trace as quickly as before the current surge.
Kennedy said the district learned of the positive case at Foster Elementary School around 1 p.m. Friday, and less than two hours later, it learned of the case at Ludington High School. It was when the district received the news on the high school case that it decided to not only close Foster, but the entire district.
Overall, Kennedy said there were an additional 23 students and two staff members that had a close contact with someone that had COVID-19 — and those close contacts were outside school and not the two positive cases the district was notified for on Friday. The staff members — one from Foster and the other from O.J. DeJonge Middle School — and the 23 students were quarantining at home.
Ludington Area Schools had a scheduled day off on Tuesday, Nov. 3, for Election Day, and the next day for school is scheduled to be Wednesday, Nov. 4. Tuesday was planned to be a professional development day in the district.
“We will use that day to strengthen our remote learning in the event tht the district has to consider a 14-day move to remote instruction,” Kennedy said. “We’re not certain at this point in time if it is necessary.”
Kennedy said Monday will be spent assisting and working with the health department on contact tracing throughout the district.
Kennedy is anticipating that more staff members will need to quarantine, and it could force the district into a 14-day period of remote learning because of a smaller pool of substitute teachers available.
He did say, though, that the health department reassured him that in-person learning was safe and Ludington Area Schools is adhering to the mitigation measures. If anything, having Election Day as an originally scheduled professional development day worked in the district’s favor.
“The extra day allows us to plan and make sure (everything is OK). It really, truly is a benefit for us to have the two days,” Kennedy said.