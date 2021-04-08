Ludington Area Schools Superintendent Jason Kennedy notified parents, families and guardians that the district will be closed today and Monday, April 12, and will resume to in-person learning on Tuesday, April 13.
This measure by Kennedy is through the recommendation of Dr. Jennifer Morse of the District Health Department No. 10.
“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the estimated incubation period of COVID-19 is between two and 14 days, with an average of five days. Closing in this manner will allow for additional time to identify positive cases from spring break, isolate those positive cases and reduce the number of asymptomatic positive COVID-19 students who are attending school during this critical incubation period,” Kennedy stated in a release. “Contact tracing has already resulted in hundreds of students being quarantined, with the next few days being critical and likely to increase.’
Kennedy said the numbers represent the four day reported COVID-19 cases, close contact quarantines and staff members who have been forced to take leave to care for children that have been isolated or quarantined this week. The district had 17 positive COVID-19 cases reported, 125 close contact quarantined students, six professional staff members either quarantined, positive or out providing care to their own children who have been quarantined, and one positive COVID-19 bus driver and two awaiting COVID-19 tests.
Today and Monday will be counted towards the district’s six allowable forgiven days of instruction that would not need to be made up.
Kennedy said remote learning is not required during these days.
“While there is no guarantee, we are working with District Health Department No. 10 and Dr. Jennifer Morse in an effort to secure a pop-up testing site in Ludington to assist the district and community in navigating through these difficult times as we work to keep everyone safe and healthy,” Kennedy said.