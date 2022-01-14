The Building and Site Committee of Ludington Area Schools’ Board of Education decided to delay soliciting bids for work proposed for the secondary school complex Friday morning at the district’s administration building.
An increase in the costs of construction was cited as the reason for waiting to put out bids for work.
“With the timeline being pushed back until the fall, work goes out to bid this summer,” said Superintendent Kyle Corlett during the committee meeting.
He is hoping the market will stabilize in the fall and there will be more competitive pricing for the second phase of the 2019 bond, which includes the renovation and construction for O.J. DeJonge Middle School and Ludington High School.
“We also wanted to revisit the drawings,” Corlett said. “With COVID, some felt disconnected, and it had been so long since giving input on the design plan.”
The delay will give Corlett the opportunity to go over potential spaces with staff and community members.
Corlett said during a meeting with the district’s construction managers, Christman Company, the contractors said they can still accomplish a lot of what the district was promised in the bond and limit major construction.
“Major construction is knocking down walls and building walls,” he said.
Corlett referred to plans that were done in May of 2021.
In those plans, it called for relocating choir and band rooms to east of Peterson Auditorium. The plans also added a cafeteria, an extended learning space and new classrooms, according to Corlett.
The question Corlett asked the committee members — Stephanie Reed and Mike Nagle as Bret Autrey was absent — is does the district need all of the learning space?
Corlett pointed out on the design that there were extended learning spaces in two different areas along with a collaboration space. This was not anything that was promised, such as the total amount of square footage of extended learning space, to the community in the bond campaign.
The idea is to make little tweaks in the secondary school complex design plan.
Corlett said instead of relocating the choir room, it currently has enough space.
“They just need remodeling,” he said. “I spoke with Elliot Plummer, who is the middle school/high school choir director, who said the current space is great but the heating and cooling is the major issue in the room.”
If the district remodels the current choir room and allows for more flexibility in that room, Corlett said, it could save the district money while still getting updates into the room.
He said the band is a different issue. The room needs more space because of the number of students the band currently has in both the high school and middle school.
That is one classroom that moves to a new area in the design plan that was shown in the Building and Site Committee meeting. That meeting packet can be viewed on the district’s website, under the heading of “School Board,” then under the tab of “Agendas and Board Packets,” then under the date of the meeting.
Corlett showed an area where the district will keep science classrooms instead of adding an extended learning space.
“That will help us in not having to add extra classrooms,” he said. “Basically, there are a couple of little tweaks that (will) have (a) major impact because instead of demolishing wall (a) here and rebuilding them for an extended learning space, we are keeping that as classrooms.”
Corlett emphasized the district is working smarter to reduce the amount of unnecessary construction.
“The main things in the bond have not changed,” he said. “We are still building new offices to make the buildings more secure, putting in new doors and locks.”
Corlett said in talking with high school teachers, they said the space of the classrooms are fine.
“The nice thing about some of these old buildings is they have good-size classrooms. The issue is heating and general remodeling, new tiles, new ceilings, new lights (and) new windows so you don’t feel the drafts.”
He also noted that the science rooms will be updated and modernized.
Everything is still in the plans except a couple of items like the relocated band and choir rooms and expanding some of the classrooms.
A new academic wing in the high school is still in the plan, but the number of rooms has been decreased from the design plan completed in May 2021.
The district’s full board will meet at 6 p.m., Monday in the administration building’s board room.