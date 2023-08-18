The Ludington Board of Education on Monday could approve the hiring of both high school principal Steve Forsberg and assistant principal Frank Marietta at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the administration building, 809 E. Tinkham Ave.
Both Forsberg and Marietta have been introduced to their respective positions through the LASD Facebook page and are awaiting board approval on Monday.
The board could also approve the purchase of two Ford Transit Vans from Hoekstra Transportation out of Grand Rapids for $76,200 each to be used for athletic trips for a total of $152,400.
The board will also review the LEA Collective Bargaining Agreement for 2023-2025. The board will also discuss the need to update the L4029 form which informs townships of the tax levy amount.
The board could approve the hiring of Cindy Cooper, after school program lead teacher; Melissa Carrier, after school program lead teacher and Ermalinda Ortiz, after school program aide.
The board could approve the non-union annual contracts of Andy Hamilton, middle school social studies; Heather Miletich, third grade; John Morningstar, middle school special education; and Melissa Russell, ELL coordinator.
The board could approve the resignations of Gina Beck, Erin Gutowski, Amy McWilliams, Charlotte Nicholson and Pat Shinn.