The Ludington Area School District Board of Education could approve the sale of a small lot of property it currently owns at 510 Sixth St.
The board will consider the sale when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday at O.J. DeJonge Middle School, 706 E. Tinkham Ave.
The City of Ludington donated the property to the district about 10 years ago, according to LASD Superintendent Kyle Corlett’s meeting notes.
Corlette said the school has no use for the property.
“It would be great for the town if the property was developed instead of being left vacant,” he stated.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board could also approve the technology bids from Marcellus-based Bridges of AV for multimedia systems in the amount of $643,000 and from Grand Rapids-based Moss in the amount of $1.08 million for clocks, public address building access and video monitoring systems, to be paid with funds from the 2019 bond proceeds.
Trustees will consider approving a bid from Reith-Riley for asphalt paving around the new fuel station in the amount of $31,700.
The board will also:
• hear the first reading of Neola policy updates;
• consider designating a liaison to work with the school safety commission;
• discuss several hires, including Lauren Ward as an aide at the middle school; Arieel Buza as a bus driver; and Julie Deisch and Magdalena Cazarez-Brandel as teachers; and
• consider approving the resignations of Felicia Gilbert, in transportation, and Jeffrey Knapp, high school special education teacher.