During Monday’s regular meeting of the Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, Superintendent Jason Kennedy discussed the district’s next steps in the school forest management plan and its application for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Project grant to support them.
“As a result of the partnership we have developed with the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the district is confident it will receive the grant,” Kennedy said. “It is at minimum a $20,000 grant, but it has the potential to pick up an additional $38,000 match from the Arbor Day Foundation.”
Kennedy said everything that the district is trying to do on the site is to make it an educational space.
The grant would control the invasive species in the school forest and ensure every species in the school forest would be native to the area.
This grant would target a couple types of species, one being the tree of heaven and secondly the Japanese barberry, according to Kennedy.
“There are about 7,200 square feet, currently in the school forest, that would be targeted in late 2021 and culminating in 2022,” he said.
Kennedy said the district would also look into a red pine tree plantation on the school forest. The site preparation would take place in 2022, with 800 seedlings being planted in 2023.
“We will also look at a red pine plantation on additional acreage at the intersection of a bike and hiking trail and disc golf hole that runs along the red pine plantation. There would be signage included on the additional acreage,” he said. “This plantation will provide an educational setting for students to measure and monitor growth rates of trees within the plantation over the next century.”
The district would also plant native grasses and wildflowers in areas that have been identified on the forest management plan as native grassland areas. These native grasslands will provide habitat protection for several bird species, including a specific ground nesting owl species. The native wildflowers will provide habitat for several pollinator species.
Kennedy said the grant also includes 100 bare root sugar maples seedlings to be planted in 2023 where the tree of heaven and Japanese barberry would be treated in 2021 and 2022.
“We would be replacing all of the tree of heaven with a native species and a food source for the deer population,” he said.
Kennedy said the grant will help to ensure the school forest operates as a well-managed forest and provides the district with multiple educational opportunities for the districts students.