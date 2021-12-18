It was a bittersweet thing on Saturday as the three closing Ludington Area School District elementary schools sold off their remaining furnishings.
Foster, Franklin and Lakeview elementary schools, along with the Pete Marquette Early Childhood Center, each opened their doors to the public for one last time to hold a liquidation sale ahead of the upcoming move to new consolidated Ludington Elementary School, which will house students from the four buildings under one roof.
Emotions were mixed for school personnel and community members with personal connections with the buildings. As they wandered the halls and reminisced, the word “nostalgic” came up time and again as the sale pressed on and the buildings became increasingly sparse.
Franklin Elementary Principal Katie Eisinger — soon to be kindergarten through second-grade principal at Ludington Elementary — summarized the feelings of many.
"We’re excited for what’s to come, but … it’s like moving out of a house," she said. "You’re excited about your new house but there’s a little bit of sadness with getting rid of the old.”
Despite the melancholy of seeing cherished buildings emptied out, there were still deals to be found, and people were keen to find them.
Parents, alumni and people from the neighborhood lined up outside the buildings prior to the start of the sale, waiting in the crisp morning air for a first chance to buy up kitchen appliances, bookshelves, tables, chairs, educational materials and athletic supplies, as well as other odds and ends and keepsakes.
People came to the sale for myriad reasons — some had projects planned, while others hoped to take home a piece of a given building’s history.
Carol Rowe and Eric Sherman, both teachers at Mason County Eastern Schools, were there for work purposes. They perused the books laid out at the Foster building hoping to find material that would be useful in their classrooms.
The two teachers were looking for items that might overlap, connecting the curriculum of their subjects.
Sherman was on the hunt math, science and social studies material, while Rowe was looking for things to use in her reading class. Both were keeping an eye out for books with an interdisciplinary appeal.
“We do cross-curricular stuff," Sherman said. "I do math, science and social studies, (Rowe) does reading and writing. So I’m trying to find science material I can use, lab stuff."
“I teach reading, and we do a lot of small-group instruction," Rowe said. "I’m looking for sets of six or seven books that I can use with my small groups. … Books that I can read in my class that tie in with what he’s doing in his."
Sherman said it was all about finding “things that will help us do our job better.”
Rowe added that the price was right, as many of the books were free.
Sherman’s son, Karsten, is an LASD student who had his final day at Foster on Friday. He was tagging along, flipping through the books.
Karsten said he’s looking forward to moving to Ludington Elementary on Jan. 4, but he said it would be a bit sad to leave Foster behind.
Sherman said both of his children have attended Foster and LASD, and while there is some sentimental attachment, he sees the upcoming move as a step forward.
“It’s nostalgic, but times change and for safety reasons it’s better to have everyone in one building.”
Randy Malliett of Hobby Crest took the opportunity to stock up on refrigerators, microwaves, tables and more.
“We’re building a new restaurant right now,” he said. “We tore down the old one and we’re building a new one.”
He said he had many memories of the Foster building.
“I remember taking my hunters safety class here in the gym in 1972,” he said.
Malliett also stopped off at Franklin Elementary, looking for anything that could be of use in his new business.
He paused for a moment to point to the basketball hoops, remembering all the time spent working on free-throws and layups in the Franklin gym.
Franklin was a little less crowded, but it was still buzzing with activity into the late morning, according to Eisinger.
“We’ve had a pretty steady stream. We’re just trying to make some good deals, and let the community have the things that we’re no longer using for the new building,” she said of Franklin’s sale. “It’s hard to get rid of things when you’re not completely moved into the new building yet, so there were a couple things that … we’ll hang onto and maybe sell later, but for the most part it’s anything you can walk away with.”
She gestured to the emptying school halls around her and said, “you can see that it’s getting pretty bare in here.”
Eisinger said the furniture was the most coveted commodity, but people showed an interest in just about everything that wasn’t nailed down.
She said it’s good to ensure the building’s furnishings will get further use in the future.
“It’s about making sure the furniture and whatever they’re buying can do to good use in the community,” Eisinger said.
Russ and Shirley Peterson both had history and connections with the school buildings. Their children — now grown — attended the schools years ago. Shirley was once the parent-teacher committee president, a position that required "a lot of hours and a lot of volunteerism," while Russ previously coached basketball at Lakeview.
"It's a shame it's going to be torn down, but it's nice to have a new school facility," Shirley said. "There's lots of history here."
The two were were looking for items for their granddaughter's room. Something special for when the 2-year-old comes to visit.
Shirley said she had a notion of finding a chair for her daughter that would remind her of her time at Franklin.
They visited Lakeview, Franklin and Foster during the sale, idly looking at potential purchases and taking in the familiar sights for what could be the last time.
The sale lasted until noon, by which time the buildings had been mostly picked clean, save for a few items that would be tagging along for the move to Ludington Elementary.
Peg Smith — a former student, a staff member at various LASD buildings and current secretary at Foster — was printing off some forms on a copier that the district's not ready to give up just yet.
"That's gonna make the trip over," Smith said with a chuckle. "We've got to have that."
Smith said she's excited about the move, but with all the history she has with the current buildings, she expects it to be a little tough at first.
She gestured to the painted brick walls, which the students had been given license to draw on prior to their last day. Farewell messages could be seen in all colors, running the length of the school.
Smith said she's glad the kids had a chance to do that. She wished it was possible for them to take their bricks home, but, she said, "I'm pretty sure that's just not how the demolition process works."
Eisinger — between quarterbacking offers and checking prices — took a moment to acknowledge the emotional weight of what was transpiring around her.
“It’s very bittersweet,” she said. “This building holds a ton of memories for students and staff."
Eisinger said Franklin is set to be bulldozed sometime in mid-January to make room for a parking lot, which will be utilized during work on the school district's secondary school complex.
“That will be a sad day," she said. "It’s one thing saying goodbye to a building that’s still standing, but it’s another thing when they come through with a bulldozer and actually take it down.”
She stressed that the school staff is optimistic about the future, even though there's a hint of sadness in the air in these final days.
“There’s amazing opportunities ahead. We’re very excited,” she said. “But in the meantime we’re a little sorrowful about what we’re losing. But everything will be great in the end.”
Funds from the sale will go to the LASD general fund, according to Eisinger and Foster Principal Brian Dotson.