The community will have a chance to say goodbye to Franklin, Lakeview and Foster elementary schools during open house events on Thursday, Dec. 16.
The Farewell to Franklin open house will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. and the Farewell to Foster will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The elementary students will be moving into the new combined school, located at 5771 W. Bryant Road for the first day of school on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Foster Elementary School was built in 1925 and once served as the high school. It currently houses students in grades 3-5.
The community open houses are a way for people to come together to share and re-live memories created at the schools throughout the years, according to Foster Principal Brian Dotson.
Dotson, who was instrumental in the planning for the Foster open house, said the goal is to provide the opportunity for people to gather, see the school and share memories one last time.
“Foster is a historic building,” Dotson said. “The halls of Foster have been walked by many community members throughout the years. Memories were made in this building, memories that tend to fade when the building no longer stands.”
The Foster property was sold to Grand Rapids-based Datum Point Real Estate, which plans to build 25 newly constructed townhouses.
Those who attend the open house will be able to walk the halls and take photos and videos, according to Dotson.
“Pictures and videos help one hold onto the memories made at Foster and I wanted to give people the opportunity to do just that,” Dotson said.
Dotson said the idea for the event came from a personal experience where he grew up.
“About 15 years ago, the school district I graduated from passed a bond that razed the high school I graduated from and the middle school that I attended,” he said. “I can never go back and show my own kids where I went to school.”
It was important for Dotson to provide access to Foster for the community and people who attended the school, the chance to keep their memories of the school alive through photos and videos.
Dotson had a lot of help in planning the open house from his school improvement team, which includes teachers Michal LaCombe, Lindsay Boyd, Andrea Raven and Sten Vaara.
He said Foster has meant a lot to him and he will miss being at the school.
“Personally, a lot has happened in my life at Foster Elementary,” Dotson said. “Certain rooms have special meaning to me, like the room I taught in for four years, and the many talent shows on the big stage in Oriole Hall.”
He said he’s looking forward to the opportunities the new location will provide, though.
“I am looking forward to collaborating more with my colleagues,” he said. “Sometimes it can feel like we’re on an island when every administrator is in their own building. We now have the opportunity for greater collaboration among administrators, teachers and students.”
Dotson said he would like to see mentoring programs established between fifth-graders and kindergarteners, or reading buddies with third-graders and first-graders.
“We have the ability to empower our students even more because we’re all together in one building,” he said.
Also at the open house will be yearbooks dating back to 1958 for people to look through, according to Dotson.
There will be complimentary family photos by the Foster Elementary School sign provided by Shannon Wendt Photography. Refreshments will be provided by Safe Harbor Credit Union as well as music provided by the Ludington High School Jazz Band.
Dotson, like many of his colleagues, is looking forward to being in the new school in January. He said he’s thrilled for the community to be able to walk through the new school during a ribbon cutting ceremony from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Lakeview Elementary School will also have its doors open for walkthroughs on Dec. 16, according to Principal Jenn Mackey.