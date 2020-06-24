The Ludington Area School Board of Trustees approved the district’s 2020-21 operating budget at more than $22 million Monday evening via video-conferencing.
Just prior to Monday's meeting, there was a public hearing on the $22,036,362 budget. The budget was presented during the hearing by the district’s director of business services, Jesse Rickard. The board approved the budget during its regular meeting.
During the public hearing portion of Monday's meeting, Rickard told the board that in the upcoming 2020-21 school year, the district would fall into the "out-of-formula" model. That means the local, non-homestead taxes collected exceed the state's guaranteed revenue for the school year.
"This year we saw taxable values increase around 5.5 percent," Rickard said "As a result of the 18 mills we levy, (it) will result in an extra $934,000 in revenue for the district.
"This increase in local revenue would be above and beyond what the state is guaranteeing in per-pupil foundation allowance."
The board also approved contracts for administrative, central office and non-union contracts. Superintendent Jason Kennedy said those individuals will receive a one-year extension of their contracts. Salaries and benefits will remain as they were during the 2019-20 school year until the contract with the teachers' union has been negotiated for the 2020-21 school year.
The board also took action to set the tuition rate for Section 6 non-residential students/school of choice 2020-21. Kennedy said by state law, tuition cannot be charged for non-resident students. However, also required by state law, tuition must be charged to non-resident students who are released by their resident district after schools of choice application deadline has passed. These are called Section 6 non-resident students.
He recommended a charge of $1 per student for the 2020-21 school year, and it is due when the district determines its final acceptance for attendance.
The district also appointed Hungerford Nichols to conduct the district's audit firm 2020-21 school year. The board’s approval will authorize the superintendent and the board treasurer to sign and execute the audit engagement letter with Hungerford Nichols.
The board had the second reading of the NEOLA policy updates. The board's next meeting was scheduled for 6 p.m., July 20, at Peterson Auditorium.