Caryn Elam, the Ludington Area School District’s new food service director, is grateful to be back in a position to nurture and feed students.
She was hired in December, following the resignation of Kevin Lange, who left the district to pursue another opportunity. Elam is a certified dietary manager, as well as a certified food protection professional, which is equivalent to an associate degree in school nutrition professional standards.
Elam has many years of experience as director of dining services at both Hart and Pentwater schools as well as Muskegon Mona Shores Public School.
“I had stumbled into this industry and discovered a career that I adore,” she said.
Elam, who was contracted by Chatwells Food Service during her stints at Muskegon Mona Shores, Pentwater and Hart schools, was laid off in 2020.
“It was the worst day of my life,” she said.
She was devastated; food service and helping children are two things she loves.
On Dec. 6, 2021, she walked into the kitchen at Ludington Area Schools with a renewed passion for the job for the job she stumbled into so many years before.
“I have not been this happy in almost two years,” she said about getting hired into the school district.
Elam, who commutes from Whitehall, was excited to get the opportunity to make a difference in kids’ lives again.
She said when there were several challenges in the beginning, such as staff and supply shortages.
Elam is working with a staff of about 12 in the kitchen between the elementary and secondary schools.
She also revamped the menu during the first couple of months.
“The staff were receptive to the change because they were excited of the new items for the kids,” she said. “They really care about the kids in the building.”
Elam is also passionate about students — so much so that she wears it on her sleeve. She created new lunch menus with phrases to correspond with specific days. On “Compliments Day” her staff wrote handwritten encouragement notes and placed them on fruit cups for the students.
To add to the fun, she like to dress up by wearing a sombrero or a tutu depending on what’s being served in the cafeteria that day.
She planned a lunch of two tacos or two pretzels to celebrate Feb. 2, 2022; also with that she is planning to serve wholewheat cookies.
Things like that really seem to make a difference in a students’ lives, giving them something special to remember, according to Elam/
“The things you tell kids, that becomes their inner dialogue,” she said.
A positive message goes a long way in how kids will think about themselves, according to Elam. She believes it’s a food-service staff member’s job to help encourage students as like teachers do.
“Our only job is to nurture some kids,” Elam said. “This might the only meal that they get in the day.”
Interaction with the kids can take the form of anything from helping a student tie their shoes or open a Go-Gurt to helping a child with special needs get their lunch to the table.
“It’s all rewarding,” she said. “It’s all part of the magic of school lunch.”
In covering two buildings there is always something to do.
“It can sometimes be hard to juggle the on site piece, being a manager of multiple restaurants — that is what it essentially is — and also have that face time with all of the students and add paperwork to that as well.”
Meal counts at both the elementary and secondary buildings are up since she took over the child nutrition program.
“We were averaging around 500 just prior to the new elementary building, it has grown to 610 lunches a day and around 400 lunches at the secondary school building,” she said. “I am focused on getting those numbers up … With free meals there is no excuse for not having a high participation, if you make the food really good and do a lot of really great thing I am sure we will see the number continue to rise.”
Elam said all meals are still free right now and it is unclear if they will still be free next year.
She said food service involves several hundred breakfasts between both buildings. She compares it to the process of putting on a play — everyone works together, then it’s show time, then you clean up.
Elam also oversees the school district’s curbside meals program on Mondays, which offers free meals to kids age 18 and younger.
It’s a lot of work, but she says it’s work it.
“My job is to support the kitchen staff, to make sure they have their menus, their supplies, their payroll, make sure thy have everything they need to serve the kids,” Elam said. “There have been lots of challenges — it’s not all unicorns and cupcakes — but I wake up every day super excited for each challenge.
“Lunch lady land is magical place. I discovered it by accident and I am so glad that I did.”