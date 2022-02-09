Ludington Area School District put into action its distance learning plan Monday as schools were closed due to bad weather for the first time.
Distance learning went well, according to Ludington Superintendent Kyle Corlett.
“Our distance learning day went really well,” he said. “We had 85 percent of students district-wide attend.”
The district adopted the learning plan during its Jan. 17 regular board meeting. The plan was necessary as the district was at its maximum number of days of instruction it could miss for the year.
The district is allowed, by state law, up to six snow days. After those six days, school districts need to make up the days, usually at the end of the year in June. Districts may also petition the state to have the excess days forgiven.
At that point in January, Ludington used nine days, according to Corlett. The district submitted paperwork to ask for forgiveness of those extra three days.
On days where school is canceled due to weather, students will still be getting live instruction from a teacher or staff member. On those days where teachers are providing instruction they will also be taking attendance, according to Corlett.
“I believe live instruction is the most effective way to teach kids,” Corlett said during the board meeting on Jan. 17.
The district also has a number of hot spots available for families who do not have reliable internet. Families can contact the district if they need one.