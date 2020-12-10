Donna Garrow is retiring after 30 years with the Ludington Area School District.
Garrow the food service director, said her decision to retire at the end of December is bitter sweet because of the kids and her desire to make sure that no child goes hungry.
“This is going to be bittersweet because my heart is still in it. I still care about the students and the families in the community of Ludington,” she said. “The kids are so amazing to work for.”
She recalls times during lunch service in the high school when the music was blaring in the department and all of a sudden a kid is standing at the window bellowing out words to the song.
Garrow said that has happened a number of times, or when they will come into the kitchen to say the meal today was excellent. She said it is those little things that all add up, it says a lot when a teenager will compliment you.
It is those kids of relationships and the relationships with her staff that Garrow will miss the most.
Garrow said she knew the time was right.
“There comes a point when you just know,” she said. “I was hoping to make it to see the new elementary school open.”
Garrow said she has always worked in the food service field even before joining the staff at Ludington’s district where she started out as the head cook. She held that position for more than nine years. In 2000, she was promoted to food service director, where she has spent the last 20 years.
“I have always worked in the food service field,” Garrow said. “It is something that has always interested me.”
Garrow started off working at the Party Line delicatessen as a teenager and moved to the deli and bakery at Giantway and cooked at the hospital for 10 years before she was hired at LASD.
Garrow said during her 30 years, there have been so many changes in the child nutrition program.
“When I first took over, we could serve anything that we wanted,” she said. “That kept the kids interested because we were always coming up with new ideas like the taco bowls and fajita bowls.”
But nutritional guidelines for meals changed over the years, including changes brought about during the Obama administration. She took those adaptations in stride.
“The best of all of those changes is that we are working for the kids,” Garrow said.
Garrow and her staff provide food service to all of LASD schools include Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center. On a typical school day, Garrow arrives at the office between 5:30 to 6 a.m. to begin prep for the day ahead. Garrow said she spends about six hours in the kitchen every day helping her staff and then she heads to her office for two hours to take care of paperwork and menus.
Garrow said there is some variety in the meal plans for each grade level, ranging from the main entree to the choice of entrees for the higher grade levels getting multiple choices. With COVID-19, food service has cut back some of the options.
She said the amount of food prepared for the school district comes from doing the job for as long as she has.
“You go from past history,” she said. “It all depends on what the main entree is (and) to how good the second entree will go (with it).”
Garrow said one of the keys to keep kids from being bored is that she mixes her menus up from year to year and introduces new items to the kids.
Garrow has stayed with the school for 30 years because she really loves what she does. She is looking forward to the next chapter and spending more time with her husband Clay, and their are expecting a new grandchild in January.