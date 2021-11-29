The Ludington Area School District’s Giving Tree program is taking place this year, and organizers want to encourage the public to donate to support holiday programs that make Christmas better for students in need.
Donations are sought to fund shopping trips for families in need. Starting this week, a link will be available on the school district’s website, www.lasd.net, which will allow people to quickly and easily contribute to the cause, according to Becky Erickson, community schools coordinator at Mason County Family Link.
Erickson handles the administrative end of the program and “behind-the-scenes” work. She said she wants the community to know the need for donations is greater than ever as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the inflation rate.
Donations help fund shopping trips to make sure families in need have plenty of things to put under the Christmas tree this year.
“What that looks like is, 125 families are invited to shop with us, and each family spends about $150, along with some discounts that Meijer provides,” Erickson said. “Families can come shop with their kids. They can keep it a surprise, but that’s all funded through community donations.”
The first of several trips will be held on during the week of Dec. 6, and they sometimes continue until New Year’s Day, if funding allows.
According to Erickson, the need is so great this year that the program is increasing the amount that can be given to each family.
“More families are struggling now than we’ve ever seen before,” she said. “Families are off work because of COVID, they don’t have unemployment, they can’t buy toilet paper with food assistance cards — there’s all sorts of real struggles out there, so this program allows them to, hopefully, put a little more money in their Christmas budget.”
Erickson said a $150 donation will sponsor an entire family, but any amount will help in some way.
“Every dollar helps,” she said.
All of the funds are used either to help families this year or to build the budget for next year, Erickson said.
In the past, the community has been supportive, contributing enough for the program to bolster its funding for the following year.
“The community was so generous last year,” Erickson said. “It was our best fundraising year. … The community really stepped up and allowed us to help about 140 families.”
The hope is to keep that spirit of generosity going with a “call to action” to prospective donors to make contributions through the district’s website. Erickson encourages people to check back at the LASD website until they see the donation link available.
Another result of the pandemic is that LASD school buildings are restricting visitor access, so it’s more difficult to get in-person donations to counselors at the different buildings. The web link should make it easier for people to contribute.
Donations can also be made via cash or check at the school’s central business office at 809 E. Tinkham Ave. Checks should be made out to LASD Giving Tree.
Funds are “equally and equitably” distributed to various applicant families, according to Erickson. In addition to Giving Tree shopping trips with families, there is also a program at Ludington High School through which several LHS students are paired with elementary-age students to get a meal.
“So if you think about it, we’re serving well over 200 families, which is significant,” Erickson said.
Erickson said she’s encountered many people who have wanted to contribute to these causes, but they’ve been unsure of how they could do so. She wants to make sure people know how to help, and she hopes they do just that.
“We want this to be a good experience for families. It’s a neat experience for people to shop for their families. … It’s a pretty powerful thing for a parent to be able to shop for a present and bring things home. Money is the great way to help right now,” she said.
While most of the spots for family shopping have been filled for the year, Mason County Family Link does what it can to support students year-round. For more information, parents can call Erickson at (231) 233-6135, email becky@masoncountyuw.org or contact the guidance counselor at their child’s school.
The LASD Giving Tree also collaborates with the Ludington Police Department for its Shop With a Cop program, which takes place Dec. 13-14 at Walmart, and Shop With a Hero, which takes place Dec. 15-16 at Meijer, according to LASD School Resource Officer Austin Morris.
“The kids love it,” Morris said. “It’s been very beneficial. … I’ve been doing it for a couple years, and … it’s established a good relationship (between law enforcement and students).”
Morris said the programs serve about 70 students in kindergarten through fifth grade from Ludington Area Schools, Mason County Central, Mason County Eastern, West Shore Educational Service District, Covenant Christian and Ludington Area Catholic Schools.
To donate to Shop With a Cop/Shop With a Hero, visit the Ludington Police Department. Contributions can be made with cash, check or credit card. Checks should be made out to the City of Ludington.