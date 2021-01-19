Ludington Area Schools’ Board of Education hired two Ludington alumni as a part of its regularly scheduled board meeting Monday night, hosted via video conferencing.
The board hired Kevin Lange as the new child nutrition program director, and it hired Maggie Nagle to be a remote learning instructor for third, fourth and fifth grades.
Lange holds a bachelor’s degree from Grand Valley State University, and he most recently led the food service program at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. That department served more than 2,000 meals per day and he supervised 30 employees.
“Lange demonstrated a passion in outlining his goals for the food service program,” said Ludington Superintendent Jason Kennedy. “He discussed the importance of morale within the department, building and strengthening staffing levels, addressing issues that ultimately lead to longevity within the department while always focusing on continuous improvement of food quality and improving meal counts.”
Kennedy said he supervised the daily operation of the kitchen and handled all menu and recipe planning and ordered all food supplies while at St. Mary’s. Lange, who attended the virtual meeting, thanked the board for the opportunity.
“I am really excited to work for the school district that I attended and work in the community I grew up in,” he said.
Also on Monday, the district hired Nagle as the remote learning instructor at Foster Elementary School during the consent agenda portion of the board meeting. The position is non-affiliated/at-will contract, according to Kennedy. Nagle is a recent graduate of Eastern Michigan University and a 2016 Ludington graduate.
The board continued to work on the building project in two different ways. It rejected three bids of $15,000 each for three properties that will soon be for sale, Lakeview and Foster elementary schools and Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center. All three bids were from George Duncan of Gold Nugget Properties, LLC. The board approved its ninth payment for the new elementary bond project application and certificate in the amount of $1,890,334.80.
During the organizational portion of the meeting the board selected its officers. Steve Carlson was elected president of the board, Bret Autrey was elected vice president, Mike Nagle was elected secretary and Josh Snyder was elected treasurer.
The board approved a retainer free agreement with Thrun Law Firm in the amount of $2,400 for the calendar year. The district has worked with Thrun Law for many years, according to Kennedy. The retainer provides the district counsel in the following areas: board counsel, business contracts, general school law, labor and employment law, litigation, administration law and appeals, municipal law, public finance and elections.
The board heard and approved the NEOLA Special Policy Update, the emergency temporary telecommuting policy. Kennedy said this issued in response to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s release of emergency rules regarding COVID-19.
“The rule requires that all Michigan employers shall create a policy prohibiting in-person work for employees to extent that their work activities can feasibly be completed remotely,” he said.
The board also reviewed its extended COVID-19 continuity of learning plan that is required by the state every 30 days.
The trustees took a moment to honor and recognize the works of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights leader’s life and legacy during the regular meeting.