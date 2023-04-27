The Ludington Area School District is hosting a Test Drive a School Bus event from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 13 at Cornerstone Baptist Church.
“We have been short substitute bus drivers for two years,” LASD transportation director Deb Wilsey said. “This has been a nationwide shortage for over four years.”
Wilsey stated that the hope for this event is to find people who might be looking for a part time job and enjoy working with children.
She stated that there are a lot of misconceptions about what being a bus driver entails, and she hopes to clear those up at the event as well.
“This is the perfect job for an early shift worker, parent or retired individual who wants to help our community,” she said. “We allow parents who drive to have their kiddos ride along with them when they sub. My hope is to provide a positive view of how easy it is to drive a bus and obtain some great candidates to join our team in transporting our precious cargo.”
There are only a few requirements for those looking to attend the event and to drive a bus with a trainer. If individuals are interested in applying for a job after driving, applications will be available. Applicants must have a good driving record, clear a background check, be able to pass a Department of Transportation physical and drug test, and like to work with kids.
“We verify that the individual has a valid drivers license, they join a trainer in the bus who will give instructions and guide them through an obstacle course,” Wilsey said. “The course consists of cones placed at certain points that the bus will go around, then we have the driver back the bus into a coned area like they are alley docking. It is fun to watch and the individuals are always amazed how easy it is to drive the bus.”
Wilsey said that currently she hasn’t had to make any adjustments that make students have to ride buses longer in the morning or afternoon, but she has had to make adjustments to busing for field trips and sport transportation due to the lack of drivers.
“We have had to adjust student field trips to fall between route times,” she said. “We have been unable to do athletic trips unless they fall after 4 p.m. (after the route), or if they are close by — Scottville, Hart, Shelby — where we can drop the teams off, come back to Ludington to perform the route and then return to the site and pick up the sports teams.”
If more people do not sign up to become drivers, Wilsey said that it could easily start to affect the times students spend on buses with drivers having to merge routes, creating fuller buses and longer rides.
“Substitute bus drivers cover routes most times in the afternoon,” Wilsey stated. “They are paid for two hours when they drive, regardless if it takes them 30 minutes or one hour. There could be occasional morning driving too.”
The transportation department covers paid training and reimbursement of any license expenses for new drivers. All new employees are hired in as substitutes, but they are able to move into a regular position if one opens up.
“Starting pay right now is $17.58 per hour,” Wilsey said. “The rate beginning July 1 is $18.58 per hour. All individuals are hired as substitute drivers, when a route becomes open then a sub driver can be placed into that route. They are then considered a regular driver and receive vision insurance, retirement program, paid snow days, paid holidays, sick and personal days.”