The Ludington School Board of Education is one step closer to choosing its next leader as the board interviewed two of the three superintendent candidates at special meeting Monday’s evening at the district’s administration building.
The board interviewed William Roderick first with about 20 people in attendance for the interviews. Roderick is the senior director of student services at Lake County Office of Education, one of 58 county offices of education in California. He has been with the office since 2020.
Board member Josh Snyder asked Roderick how he would described his typical style of leadership and when he might vary from that leadership style Roderick said he is a tremendous listener in response.
“You will never hear me tell you I am the smartest person in the room, but everyone will tell you I listen the best,” he said. “I really take input and I like to collaborate, but in the end, we are going to make the decision that is best for students’ achievement. Everything we do is through the lens of student achievement.”
To the second part of the question he said that you only waver from that in times of emergency. He gave the board an example from 2015 when he was principal at Middletown High School and the valley fire in California came across the district’s campus.
“When it came over the ridge above the school, we were about 20 minutes into an important soccer game,” he said.
Roderick said the athletic director called to ask what he should do. He told the AD you need to evacuate the area and get everyone out. Roderick said the AD told him that is not the schools’ protocol.
“You have a wall of fire less than a half-a-mile from you. I do not care what the protocol is, you get these people safe,” he said. “He was able to clear the campus in about eight minutes and it was a firefight for the next 36 hours that saved the school.”
Board member Stephanie Reed asked Roderick how he would hold individual school sites and central office staff accountable for a rebuild? Roderick said if you are going to hold accountable for results you have to have clear expectations.
“You have to have clear goals and those goal are outlined with your site leadership,” he said.
He said you can do that with goal-setting meeting, benchmark or check-ins to gauge how those are going.
“Mark sure you are available for consultation if they stumble or hit a road block and be open for supporting solutions so that in the end, if they do not reach the goal, there is no stone unturned,” he said. “You have to be supportive and clear expectations to start.”
Mike Nagle asked if you have an administrative team with differences of opinions, how do you reconcile this differences to get everyone moving in the same direction? Roderick said you have to sit down and communicate.
“These are passionate people in terms of how they see their school, how they see things being taught and what their needs are,” he said. “I guarantee they all have slightly different goals and missions but they all fit into what the district mission is. Part of that is who your school leaders are and you want them to have some flavor because that how you develop passion, when you do not agree that when you sit down and shut the door.”
The second candidate to be interviewed Monday was Jason Misner, superintendent of Parchment School District, where he has been since 2018.
Board member Bret Autrey asked how have he was involved with community activities and what does it bring to the school district?
Misner said he is fully immersed in his community, balancing a family dynamic as well as being the leader of an institution is really important.
Misner coached his son’s football team and it gave the community a chance to see him being out in the community as a dad and interacting with children on a different level.
“Being a superintendent, sometimes you get removed from children,” he said. “That is something that I will never let myself forget: we have to remain focused on children.”
Snyder asked Misner to describe his typical style of leadership and when he might very from that leadership style. Misner said the one thing he wants people to know about his style is that he is a servant leader.
“What does that mean? I am here to serve, our purpose needs to be to serve,” he said. “We are serving children, fundamentally if we do nothing else in school districts, we are here to serve children.”
Misner said he needs to be of service and serve his administrative team, the teachers, the parapros and the bus drivers.
“I am never going to ask somebody to do something I am not going to do myself. I am going to make people can do there job and do it effectively, and if that requires extra work, that is the job of the person in leadership,” he said. “I truly believe if nothing else, people will remember me as a servant leader.”
He said as far as style, he was out never to be a dictator but in certain times, things do need to be absolutely completed.
“I’m always going to be a collaborative leader,” he said,
Scott Foster asked Misner how he would align the district’s spending. Misner said it goes back to knowing what your targets are.
“The superintendent is fiduciary agent, meaning the superintendent is the in-between because the board is the one to approve the budget based on recommendations that are coming from the employees of the district, the experts in the district,” he said. “And how does that relate to the strategic plan?”
Misner said without the strategic plan the district is not grounded.
The board of education will hold a special meeting tonight to interview the third candidate, Kyle Corlette, superintendent of Delton-Kellogg Schools. Corlette has been the superintendent there since 2017
The board of education will interview Corlette at 5 p.m. tonight in the administrative office boardroom . Following his interview, the board will discuss the three candidates and could take action to select who, if anyone, will be invited back for a second round of interviews.
The second round of interviews is expected to take place on either Monday, Nov. 8 or Tuesday, Nov. 9.
The district is expected to host a visitation and open house before the final interviews. The district then plans to select a candidate and enter contract negotiations. The district is planning to have a new superintendent hired by Nov. 15 with the first day on the job scheduled for Jan. 3, 2022.
Ludington Area Schools began looking for a new superintendent after Jason Kennedy left the post to become the superintendent at Fruitport Community Schools.