Ludington Area Schools has changed the location of the June 9 and 10 iPad drop off for K-11 students.
Kindergarten through 11th grade students will be turning in their district provided iPad after the conclusion of the school year. Since students will not be in classrooms, the district decided to collect iPads at the food drops on Monday, June 8, as well as via a drive-through method in the parking lot just west of the Central Business Office on Tinkham Avenue.
The district’s Monday meal distribution schedule is:
Route No. 1: Lakeview Elementary School, 11:00 to 11:25 a.m.; Foster Elementary School 11:30 to 11:55 a.m.; Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center 12:00 to 12:25 p.m.
Route No. 2: Tamarac Village’s main entrance 11:00 to 11:30 a.m.; Tamarac Village’s east side residences 11:00 to 11:35 a.m.; Hamlin Township Hall 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Route No. 3: Days Inn, 7576 S. Pere Marquette Hwy, 11:00 to 11:30 a.m.; Indian Summer parking lot at the intersection of Brye and Chauvez roads, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Route No. 4: Cornerstone Baptist church parking lot 11:00 to 11:30 a.m.; Ludington Recreation Soccer fields 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
For the Monday pick-up, parents and students need to make sure there is a note with the student’s name, grade and teacher with the iPad. Bags will be available.
On Tuesday, June 9, and Wednesday, June 10, the district will have the drop off at the LASD Central Business Office on Tinkham Avenue on tables just west of the building. Drop-off times will start at 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and again from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The drop-off for Wednesday will be from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The iPad, the entire case, the brick and the cord will be collected. Families will be charged for any missing items.
Before turning in the iPad, students will need to sign out of Apple ID, remove the passcode, charge it and leave it on. If there is no identification on the iPad, write the student’s name, grade and teacher on a piece of paper.