Signs, with the image of a Ludington High School senior, were placed in the yard of the 145 students on Friday, June 5. Those 145 seniors will participate in today’s graduation parade and ceremony in Ludington.
The senior sign came about from a partnership with the Ludington Area School District, the Ludington Education Association (LEA) and a Jim Washington, a businessmen from Baldwin.
Superintendent Jason Kennedy said the school continues to look for ways to recognize and honor the class of 2020. Because of COVID-19, this class will not get to follow in the tradition of walking across a stage in Hawley Gymnasium to receive there diploma.
“It just received an email from a parent wanting to do a parade to recognize and honor the seniors,” he said. “I do not know if this was fate, but I went out to check the mail and there was a typed letter, simply anonymous. It said, ‘Mr. Kennedy I do not have a lot of money, but here is $100 bill please put it towards recognizing seniors.’”
Kennedy said the type written letter referenced a sign on Tinkham Avenue or Johnson Road, that depicted a sign for Mason County Central that had the senior’s picture depicted on it. The letter went on tho state that it would be really cool if Ludington also did something like this.
After receiving the letter, Kennedy met Joe Washington and shared the letter with him, having no idea he owned a photography business. The two got to talking and Washington showed Kennedy a template and the two decided to work together on the senior signs.
“We formed a partnership to recognize the graduates,” Kennedy said. “I really like the look of theses signs. They have the senior’s picture on it not just to recognize the class. It is an actual pictorial sign that families can save forever.
“I wanted the students to have something memorable and personable,” Washington said, owner of Enduring Memories Photography of Baldwin. “I approached Jason with the idea of doing some signs with the students’ pictures on them to make them special. I was just trying to make sure that the seniors know that we care about them.”
Ludington Area School District went in with Washington to get the signs printed and the Ludington Educational Association, who contributed financially, then distributed the sign to the seniors.
“We had about 17 of our members deliver the signs to the seniors,” said Judy Bussy, president of the LEA. “We delivered (the signs) to the students last Friday.”
“(Within) the district, we feel like we have an obligation to recognize these seniors in as many ways as we possibly can,” Kennedy said. “To have these high-quality signs was just one more way to honor (the) seniors. It was truly a partnership between the district, Mr. Washington and the teachers.”