Ludington Area Schools announced Thursday afternoon that students at the high school that chose in-person learning for the second trimester will return to face-to-face instruction on Monday, Jan. 4
Superintendent Jason Kennedy, in a post to the district’s website, stated that face-to-face learning will occur for only those students that selected in-person instruction for the second trimester of the school year.
“It is important to understand that any additional emergency orders or unforeseen developments between now and Jan. 4… may impact this decision,” Kennedy wrote. “Students in grades nine through 12 that selected in-person learning for the second trimester should plan to attend school in-person on January 4, 2021.”
Emergency orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services did not impact students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
Kennedy stated that the district was working with District Health Department No. 10 to ensure the school district was staying within the guidelines set by the MDHHS.