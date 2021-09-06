The Ludington School Board of Education may take action to approve its interim superintendent during a special board meeting on Wednesday.
The special board meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Administration Office located at 809 E. Tinkham Avenue.
On Wednesday the board will interview Dr. Peg Mathis and Ron Veldman as the interim superintendent. The interim superintendent will serve until a permanent replacement for Jason Kennedy, who was hired by Fruitport Community Schools to be its superintendent.
Mathis is a retired superintendent from Newaygo Public Schools and Veldman is a retired superintendent from Coopersville Area Public Schools.
Steve Carlson, Ludington board president, said the board will also explore the concept of hiring both an interim superintendent and an owners representative for the district construction project.
The board will also hold its superintendent search workshop with David Killips of the Michigan Leadership Institute.
Also on Wednesday, the board is expected to formally accept the resignation of superintendent of Kennedy.