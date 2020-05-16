The Ludington Area Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Monday via video-conferencing to consider the approval of a traffic signal at the corner of Jebavy Drive and Bryant Road as part of the district’s bond project.
The meeting will be hosted using the Google Meet video-conference application at the web address, www.meet.google.com/dax-aafo-jky. The public may also listen and participate in the meeting via telephone by calling (304) 441-0870 with the pin number 383 429 952#
The school district, along with GMB, Wade Trim and the Mason County Road Comission reached an agreement on the scope of the work required to be completed at the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Bryant Road, according to superintendent Jason Kennedy.
