Ludington Area Schools will be heading back to class on today but instead of in-person, the school will move to remote following a 6-1 vote by the board of education during a special meeting held Monday.
Remote learning for the district will run from Tuesday, April 13, through Monday, April 19. The board of education also voted to continue all extracurricular activities during the week.
Ludington Superintendent Jason Kennedy simply said it has become a staffing issue for the district at this point.
LASD was closed both Friday and Monday due to a significant number of COVID-19-related staffing issues.
“As cases continued to climb (over the weekend), we got to a position where the staffing levels for this upcoming week were going to be difficult if not impossible to ensure that the supervision of students across the district would put us in a position that we were not exposing the district to a significant amount of liability,” Kennedy said.
At that point, Kennedy said, it really became a staffing issue.
The staffing component of it became difficult for the district to continue to put a plan together.
According to Kennedy, in an update to the board on Monday, the district had 24 positive COVID-19 cases, 186 close contact quarantined students, 11 professional staff members either positive, quarantined or out caring for their own children, three positive COVID-19 bus drivers and at least one additional quarantined student awaiting COVID-19 tests.
The other issue on the agenda Monday was whether LASD would continue with extracurricular activities. That passed 6-1 to continue providing the opportunity for students to participate during the week of Tuesday, April 13, through Monday, April 19, as long as those students are following the district plan of antigen testing for student athletes, the appropriate sanitation measures in place, continue to wear face masks and social distancing.
“The reason for this one week period of time where the district is moving to remote learning is really a staffing related issue,” Kennedy said. “Yes the case counts are increasing. However this is really about staffing.”
Kennedy said he see sees these benefiting the mental health and well being of the district students.
“Certainly athletics in many places are resulting in increased case counts,” he said. “However when you look at athletics here in Ludington, aside from a couple of positive antigen tests at our middle school which was a club-related sport, the last I knew, (we) had zero positive antigen tests in our high school athletic program. And we are not seeing it as an issue at this time.”
Kennedy said that would change if the district started to see an issue with the spread of COVID-19 in the athletic program.