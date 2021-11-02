The Ludington Area Schools Board of Education named two finalists in its search for the district’s next leader during Tuesday’s special meeting at the administration building on Tinkham Avenue.
The board asked candidates Jason Misner and Kyle Corlett back for a second interview, which will be held on Monday, Nov. 8, in the administration office’s boardroom.
Jason Misner, superintendent of Parchment School District, will interview at 5 p.m., and Kyle Corlette, superintendent of Delton-Kellogg Schools, will interview at 6:30 p.m.
Board trustee Mike Nagle said he was impressed by all three candidates.
“Any of the three could come in and do this job,” he said, referencing the district’s third candidate it interviewed, Bill Roderick of California. “There are two that I think would be a better fit — Jason Misner and Kyle Corlett.”
Nagle said he liked Misner’s calm demeanor and that he talked a lot about kids during this interview on Monday.
“He is an educator,” Nagle said. “I think he would be a very good leader that can lead all staff.”
On Corlett, Nagle said he is a really good listener.
“I think he really gets community,” he said. “The thing that I like is both candidates have are currently superintendents.”
Board member Stephanie Reed said her top two would also be Misner and Corlett.
“Both of them have superintendent experience in Michigan,” she said. “Corlett has curriculum instruction and professional development experience, (and) he also has bond experience and both candidates really focused on kids.”
Reed said Corlett also focused a lot on the social and emotional needs of students during his interview on Tuesday.
Steve Carlson, board president, said Misner has the experience with four years as superintendent with Parchment.
“I like the fact that he is a long-term employee in the same district,” he said. “He talked about understanding the time and commitment of a superintendent.”
Carlson said Misner talked about putting the focus on the art of teaching rather than on standardized testing stood out to him during Misner’s interview on Monday.
“I like his comments on trust needs to be earned rather than given,” he said. “Misner and Corlett took the approach to the teaching shortage that we need to work at the core to convince students today, in high school and at the college level, that teaching is a profession that (they) need to go in and nurture them and make that a respected profession that people want to become teachers.”
Misner, will visit the district on Friday, Nov. 5 and tour the facilities beginning at 11 a.m. with board members Josh Snyder and Nagle. Corlett will visit the district on Monday, Nov. 8 and tour the facilities with board member Steve Carlson between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
During the special meeting Tuesday the board held its final first-round interview with Corlett. He has been the superintendent of Delton-Kellogg Schools since 2017.
The board interviewed Corlett with about 25 people in attendance including his wife and two children.
Snyder asked Corlett how he would described his typical style of leadership and when he might vary from that leadership style Corlett said he aspires to be a servant leader.
“That means doing anything to remove the barriers to help my staff,” he said. “I also aspire to be a transformational leader, part of that is having a share vision that is based on every bodies input and what they needs of the districts are.”
Trustee Scott Foster asked Corlett how he would align the district’s spending. Corlett said having a clear priority and a clear vision of what you want to accomplish with your budget.
“When I sit down with my financial director making sure we understand knowing exactly where and how the funds are being used,” he said. ”I think it is the superintendents role to be able to explain the budget to the school board, I need to be able to explain where that money is going and why.”
Following Monday’s second interview with both Misner and Corlett the board of education is expected to take action and enter into contract negotiations with either candidate. The district is planning to have a new superintendent hired by Nov. 15 with the first day on the job scheduled for Jan. 3, 2022.
Ludington Area Schools began looking for a new superintendent after Jason Kennedy left the post to become the superintendent at Fruitport Community Schools.