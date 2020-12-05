Ludington Area Schools has several programs that are geared to help students and families during the holiday season. The schools have programs to help year round, but the need seems to increase towards the holidays.
One program that is offered is Shop with and Oriole, which is overseen by Laura Powers, a counselor at Ludington High School.
Shop with and Oriole is a program in which the student council members in the high school adopt 16 elementary school students to provide not only friendship but also take them shopping for the holidays.
Powers said she refers to high school students as the “bigs” and the elementary students as the “littles.”
Powers said prior to 2004, the program made sure that the basic needs of the littles was being meet, like purchasing winter boots and gear with maybe getting them a small toy.
With the onset of programs like the Coats and Boots for Kids program, the Shop with an Oriole program could concentrate on taking them shopping for not only themselves but also their family.
“That is what we always wanted to do,” Powers said.
Since 2004 the bigs would take their littles to lunch and then go shopping with them. Powers said that the bonds formed between the bigs and littles are important for both.
“It is so beautiful to see the connection that happens between littles and the bigs,” Powers said.
“I think that this program is important for so many reasons, and not just for the kids, but for us as high school students as well. I’ve done this program for two years now and every year I’m truly humbled by these kids,” said Ben Walunas. ”Both years I’ve had young students who have spent most of their budget on heartfelt items for their family members.
“My first year I had to basically steer the kid to the toy aisle so he could pick a gift for himself. Every year I learn from these kids and see the true Christmas spirit in their hearts.”
Because of the pandemic, shopping will be done differently this year, according to Powers.
“This year the littles family will have the option of taking their child shopping and leave the cart for the high school student to purchase the gifts,” Powers said. “We will do that and wrap the gifts and deliver the gifts to the littles’ home.”
Powers said the other way is to provide a list to the bigs, and they will do the shopping during the pre-determined shopping days. Those shopping days will coincide with the shopping days for The Giving Tree program.
Each little will get $150 to spend with $25 will be used by the big to purchase the little a surprise gift this year.
“I think there is a little grieving process that is going on by our bigs this year,” said Powers because they do not get to spend the quality time with their little to really make that connection with them.
Along with the gifts that will be dropped off, they will also include a craft for the child.
One of the other programs provided by LASD is the Giving Tree program which, according to Powers, is the umbrella under which all of the holiday program fall under.
Power said all of the counselors of the six buildings in the district get together and share their lists of students or families that could use some holiday help.
“We do this so that there is not any (duplication) in services given out,” Powers said.
This year The Giving Tree is helping out 125 families. The 16 students who are being helped in the Shop with an Oriole program are not included in those 125 families, and any students who are being help with the Shop with a Cop or Shop with a Hero are also not included in those number.
“Most important, one of the biggest things that this program does is provide hope in a real tangible way of unconditional love and gives people a sense that they are important and they matter and their needs are recognized and nothing is asked for in return,” Powers said. “It is really important to empower someone with the ability to gift to others.”
The shopping days for The Giving Tree are Sunday, Dec. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Dec, 16 from noon to 3 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. and all of the shopping will take place at Meijer, according to Powers.
“One of the best things this time of year is Christmas. Everyone, especially the students, enjoy what the holiday season brings,” said Rachel Sarto, a member of the student council. “This is exactly what the LASD Giving Tree Program strives to provide for all students. With this program, families who could use a little more support with Christmas expenses are able to do so.”
Anyone wishing to donate to the LASD holiday programs can do so through the central business office or going to the LASD website their is a link to donate this holiday season with a credit card to PayPal.