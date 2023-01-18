Thanks to one of her student teaching experiences, Ludington native and Ludington Elementary School teacher Lily Bradley is now assisting English language learners at the school.
“During student teaching, I was placed in an ELL classroom,” Bradley said. “This placement allowed me to work very closely with a variety of ELL students, and I very quickly fell in love with that student demographic. These students are very eager to learn not only academic language but also social language skills.
“The ELL population is growing at an incredible rate at a national level and in our district. Over the past few years, we have seen a very steady increase in our ELL numbers. As a district, we have recently decided that I will start seeing ELL students during my day. This will be in addition to my first grade teaching position.”
Bradley was raised in Ludington and graduated in 2018, she then went on to pursue a degree in education at Grand Valley State University.
“I have always known I wanted to be a teacher, and I would always ask my teachers to send home extra work so I could teach my family once I got home,” she said. “I went to Grand Valley State University and graduated with a degree in elementary education and teaching English as a second language (ESL).
“It has always been my dream to teach in my hometown and work alongside the teachers who have done so much for me in my education. When they called to offer me the first grade teaching position starting the 2022-23 school year, I couldn’t say yes fast enough.”
English language learners are individuals who don’t speak English as their first language, but Bradley stated that a lot of times ELL students are thought as completely oblivious to the English language, but that usually isn’t true.
“They are students who speak a primary language other than English or come from a home where a language other than English is spoken,” she said. “There is often a misconception about ELLs that they don’t speak any English or speak very poor English. That isn’t always the case, especially in our district. Many ELL students speak only English, but come from a household with adults who speak another language.”
Support for ELL has been offered at Ludington Area School District, but with the addition of Bradley’s instruction, the elementary school will be able to help these students at a younger age.
“A home language survey is distributed to every incoming kindergarten student,” Bradley said. “If families indicate that the child’s first spoken language was something other than English or that a language other than English is spoken at home, then the district’s English language coordinator assesses the students using a tool selected by the State of Michigan called the WIDA screener. If the student scores within the specified limits, they will qualify for additional support.
“At the elementary level, I will be pulling students to provide them with targeted language intervention. Depending on the student, this program could assist with their reading, writing, speaking, and/or listening when it comes to any subject. We have had ELL support in place, but now with the help of high school teacher Melissa Russell and myself, we are able to develop a program. The district’s vision is to expand the program to include this more targeted instruction for all ELL students K-12 in the very near future.”
LASD is hopeful that the implementation of a K-12 ELL program will help all students, not just those who might need the extra support.
“While at this time approximately 3% of the student body qualifies as ELL, all students will, at times, benefit from this program,” she said. “In addition to the targeted supports we are implementing at every grade level, the district has been and will continue to support teaching strategies that are proven to reach not only English learners, but all learners who benefit from things like more visual aids during instruction, posted word-banks and the use of manipulatives to understand and apply concepts.”