The Ludington Area School District is accepting bids for Foster Elementary School property on East Foster Street in Ludington.
The property contains two parcels — one at 504 E. Foster St., and a second at 507 E. Foster St. The two parcels contain approximately 2.66 acres of land collectively.
LASD Board of Education President Steve Carlson talked about the conditions for the bid during Monday’s regular board meeting. Parties interested in submitting a proposal can view the bid solicitation notice at www.lasd.net for a breakdown of the terms and conditions.
Bids for the property must be received on or before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the off of the district Interim Superintendent Peg Mathis, at 809 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington.
Prospective bidders can participate in a walk-through of the property at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. Bidders should arrive before that time and wait at the front entrance of Foster Elementary School until directed otherwise by a district representative.
Carlson said the board is hoping to see a project come forward that the neighborhood will see as a positive.
“We will be looking at the entirety of the proposal including design, use, future tax revenue implications for the school district and price,” Carlson said. “The community members that live adjacent to Foster have been good neighbors to the district for decades and it will be important to the board to consider the right plan to make sure we do as good of a job as possible in leaving that property in good hands.”
Business Manager Jesse Rickard said Monday that the bid timeline would allow the board an opportunity to take the bids to the finance committee and other committees leading up to the Nov. 15 regular board meeting, when bids will be reviewed.
The board could schedule bidder interviews during the meeting, which may be held at a later date.
The property will be sold as-is and other than a warranty of title, the district expressly disclaims and warranties with regard to the property.
Foster Elementary School was appraised at $220,000 by Northern Michigan Real Estate Consultants on May 4, 2020.