Officials with Ludington Area Schools said there are a number of things that are needed to be handled by the district, and the best to solve those issues is through the district’s sinking fund.
The fund is set to expire in December, and the board decided to ask voters in the district to consider renewing the sinking fund during a special meeting on Wednesday. Voters are expected to decide the renewal of 0.25 mills on May 3.
During the special board meeting, Business Manager Jesse Rickard said the district identified some needs that can be paid for through the sinking fund but are not part of the 2019 $100 million building project voters approved. Those needs include roof repairs, heating repairs at the Central Business Office and re-coating the gym floors at all three schools every two years.
There is also site work at Oriole Field including field repairs and upgrades that fall outside of the scope of the building project, according to Rickard.
Rickard said replacing the fuel storage tanks at the transportation department is something that is need with in a few years.
“That is an estimated cost of $700,000 for both tank units,” he said.
The sinking fund could be used to supplement what was originally planned to be an expense of the building project, but rising costs are creating a challenge for the district.
As of Wednesday, the district has not done that, but with the rising costs of construction, it was discussed.
“If we were to have a need related to the bond project that went outside of our current bond budget, we could use the sinking fund to supplement that budget,” he said. “We are now realizing how much more expensive construction costs are. We could highly consider using the sinking fund to support the project.”
Rickard confirmed for the board that if the sinking fund is not renewed, those repairs would need to be paid for out of the district’s general fund, unless funds remained in the current sinking fund.
Rickard said the district spent all but $31,000 of the sinking fund in 2017 to pay for repairs, flooring upgrades and repairs, electrical upgrades, building heating systems and door and window upgrades throughout the district.
Rickard said the district has been using the money as it was intended.
“The money was coming in, and we were spending it on upgrades/repairs,” he told the board.
Although numbers levied and spent in 2018 were slightly higher, the districts’ sinking fund ended the year with a little more than $17,000.
In 2019, according to Rickard, following the passage of the building project bond by voters, the district started to spend less of the money from its sinking fund.
“Having the knowledge we would be vacating those buildings, we tried to be a little more strategic what capital improvements that went into those buildings,” Rickard said.
Since that time, the district saved $1.1 million in its sinking fund while still funding upgrades and repair needs throughout the district. Those funds would remain in the sinking fund.
Rickard said that the money in the sinking would remain in that fund until it is spent. The money would not be transferred to something like the general fund.
“There is not a deadline for spending the money remaining in the sinking fund,” he said.
If the voters approve the sinking fund renewal on May 3, the taxpayers’ impact would be for a home with a market value of $100,000, this millage equates to a taxpayer cost of $12.50 annually.