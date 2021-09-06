Today is, at least for students attending Foster, Franklin, Lakeview and Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center, the last first day at the schools.
In January, students, teachers and staff from those schools will move into the new elementary school which is expected to be completed and ready for move in on the first day back from Christmas break.
As students walk through the doors of Franklin, Foster and Lakeview students will be greeted by friends, they might not have seen since last year, staff, teachers and the schools principals.
Brian Dotson, principal at Foster Elementary, said he is looking forward to the first day of school to see all of the excitement that comes with it.
Dotson said his family moved to Ludington in July 2010, and since then, he has been at Foster Elementary School, except one year when he was Ludington Athletic director.
“The relationships made and the memories from this school are some of the best I’ve ever had in my 16 years in education,” Dotson said.
Dotson said he has spent a lot of time within the walls of Foster.
“From family nights to staff skits, to talent shows and chicken patties, not a day goes by that some sort of memory was made,” he said. “When I walk out of Foster Elementary on Friday, (Dec. 17), it will be emotional and difficult.”
Katie Eisinger, Franklin Elementary School principal, said she will be forever grateful for the school and its students, staff and community for making her feel at home when she arrived three years ago.
Eisinger said heading into this school year, the school will focus on celebrating our Franklin traditions and all of the wonderful memories.
“We are all looking forward to the new adventures that lie before us,” she said. “We know it will be a lot of hard work to successfully merge four buildings into one, but we can’t wait to be in our new building and start new memories.”
Jenn Mackey, principal at Lakeview Elementary, said she has had the pleasure to watch students grow from shy, timid kindergartners to budding third graders ready to move onto Foster.
“In the few short years I’ve been here, we’ve been through so much, staff has joined and staff has retired. Together, we’ve lost a colleague to cancer,” she said. “Everything that’s happened, we’ve done it together. It is bittersweet to leave the tiny, family atmosphere that we have at Lakeview, but it’s such an exciting time to be a Little O.”
Dotson said one thing he would like to plan before students and staff leave Foster is an event for the community to come back to the school, former Ludington High school, to take pictures and reminisce, see old classmates or teachers, and recapture the memories they had made.
“I don’t know what the future holds for this building, but I know that I’m not the only one with fond memories. I look forward to inviting the community into Foster School to say goodbye.”
The new elementary school, according to a project update given at the Aug, 16 school board meeting, was 76 percent completed and on target to be completed for move in January 2022.