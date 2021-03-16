Ludington Area Schools is reopening the bidding process for its soon-to-be-vacant elementary schools after rejecting the final bid for Lakeview Elementary School during the school board’s regular meeting Monday night.
In an email to the Daily News, Superintendent Jason Kennedy stated that the board rejected the remaining bid from Todd Stowe for Lakeview Elementary School.
The board previously rejected two other bids for the property. It also previously rejected single bids for the properties where Foster Elementary School and Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center are located.
The buildings are currently occupied and in use, but all students from those three buildings as well as the students at Franklin Elementary School will be going to the new elementary building once it opens. The new elementary building is under construction near the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Bryant Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Franklin will be demolished to make way for the renovated and expanded secondary school complex when that project gets underway. The other three properties are to be sold off.
“The board reopened its process to seek proposals for the purchase of the school properties,” Kennedy wrote the Daily News.
A new deadline to submit proposals is 3:30 p.m., Friday, April 9, and the proposals will be advanced to the full board for consideration at its April 19 meeting, Kennedy stated.
In the notice of conditions of bid and sale of the properties, the district outlines each of the three school properties and includes each building.
Before Monday’s meeting, the district was investigating the possibility of subdividing at least one school property and selling the lots off. Kennedy told the Daily News that the district believes it could receive between $200,000 and $250,000 in net proceeds if it decided to demolish Lakeview Elementary and sell the lots individually. The appraisal of the property as-is — with the building standing — is $165,000.
“As a result of this value being higher than the appraised value of the property at $165,000, the board decided to reject the $150,000 bid in lieu of seeking additional bids at a value higher than the last remaining bid that it… received,” Kennedy stated to the Daily News.
The district was able to have the estimate of $200,000 to $250,000 based off of five similar lots from the surrounding neighborhood, Kennedy said. The district is expecting a bid in that range because of the costs associated not only with demolition Lakeview but also what a developer could expect for preparing the site and selling the 12 lots.
Kennedy said the goal of the district was to find a developer to purchase the property as-is with an expectation that Lakeview would be demolished by the developer and homes be built on the dozen lots that would be created.
“The board is committed to maximizing the net proceeds that it can receive from the sale of its properties while also working to address additional housing options available in the community,” he wrote the Daily News. “(The district wants to return) this property to the tax rolls to benefit the needs of the city and the citizens of the district serves.”
This will be the third time the district has sought bids for the sale of the property. The first time, which concluded in October 2020, did not yield a bid. The second time had three bids for Lakeview Elementary School and one each for Foster Elementary and PM Early Childhood Center for earlier in 2021. After not accepting any of the bids, the district is opening the bidding process up for the third time.
Kennedy said the district could, if it doesn’t receive bids closer to the net proceeds values it received, demolish the building and sell the lots itself.
“If (the district) finds a bidder who presents a proposal closer to its targeted value, it is the district’s preference to work with a developer who can build homes that fit within the neighborhood. (The district would) sell the property as-is with the developer taking the responsibility for the demolition of the building and development of each city lot on the site,” he said.