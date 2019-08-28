The new Oriole Work-Based Learning Academy will host an orientation Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Ludington High School cafeteria at 508 N. Washington Ave.
The orientation will include a welcome by Dan Mesyar, high school principal, followed by breakfast and break-out sessions with local businesses.
“We are going to bring in local manufacturers and business owners to be a part of it,” Mesyar said. “It is a family event, we have a full breakfast for everybody.
“Students will get class schedules (and) Chromebooks (and) we will really start to match up their skills and what skills they need.”
