The Ludington Area Schools Board of Trustees will hold a regular board meeting in person at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 16 at Peterson Auditorium.
During the meeting, the board will hear a special presentation from Hungerford Nichols who have completed the financial audit for the district. The board will consider accepting the financial accounts audit during the meeting.
The board will also consider approving the seventh payment for the elementary school bond project in the amount of $1,559,861.78.
Also on Monday, the board will consider an easement with two property owners who live at the corner of Bryant Road and JeBavy Drive. The easement was required to install the traffic signal at the intersection as part of the elementary school bond project.
The board will also hear from Superintendent Jason Kennedy on the programming and design development kick-off meeting for secondary complex design, which took place on Nov. 11.