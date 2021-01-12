Ludington Area Schools Superintendent Jason Kennedy reported the district received a handful of bids for each of three school properties by the bid deadline last Friday.
Bids for the properties include Lakeview and Foster elementary schools and Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center, and they were due to the district by 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8.
The bids for Lakeview Elementary School include one from Peter and Kaye Riley of $170,000 with the property to be subdivided into lots for purchase and construction of private homes. The bidder plans to keep the playground equipment and modifies one lot to be set-up for a park that will be donated to the City of Ludington.
Todd and Nicole Stowe bid $145,000 for Lakeview Elementary School. Their plan for the property is to convert it into a single family residential housing development with houses that fit the neighborhood. They would demolish the school with a plan to have architecture and aesthetics to compliment the neighborhood.
The third bidder is George Duncan of Gold Nugget Properties, LLC, a property management company based out of Meadville, Missouri. His bid was $15,000 for Lakeview Elementary School with the property to be used for housing, but he didn’t provide more details.
Duncan also bid $15,000 on each of the other buildings, Foster Elementary School and Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center. Like Lakeview, the each bid said the properties would be used for housing, but no other details were provided.
Kennedy said the next step for the district is the board of education will review each of the bids at the Monday, Jan. 18 board meeting.
“The district will engage in post-bid interviews with at least the top two bidders on the Lakeview Elementary School property,” Kennedy said. “There are specifics that must be worked through yet so that the district can properly vet and analyze each bid to determine the true high bidder, while also further understanding each bid.”
Kennedy went on to say the district will discuss these specifics with each bidder and the district’s legal counsel at Thrun Law Firm before the board of education makes any decision on the Lakeview Elementary School property.
“We will also be discussing each of these bids with the mayor and city manager of Ludington,” he said. “The board will not be taking any action that would award a bid at the January board meeting.”
Kennedy noted that the board of education meeting scheduled for Feb. 15 would be is the earliest that the board will take action toward awarding a bid.
“However, the board may consider rejecting any and all bids, at its discretion, at any time,” Kennedy said.
The buildings were appraised by Northern Michigan Real Estate Consultants. The appraisal was based on market value being defined in the agencies’ appraisal regulations as the most probable price a property should bring in a competitive, open market.
Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center was appraised at $100,000, Lakeview Elementary School was appraised at $165,000 and Foster Elementary school at $220,000.