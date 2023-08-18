During the summer the construction and renovation of the secondary complex has been in full swing. The project is part of the bond that was passed in 2019.
Mike Hart, O.J. DeJonge Middle School Principal, said the secondary complex, which includes Ludington High School and O.J. DeJonge Middle School will have some kind of student orientation for the new school year.
“We are still working through the details,” he said. “We are hoping to be in the building the week prior to school but with the construction timeline it is tough to say whether that is going to be the case.”
A letter sent home to parents of high school and middle school students stated “the construction team is working very hard to get us into the updated facilities as soon as possible. We do not yet know exactly when that will be. No matter the scenario, we will plan opportunities to welcome both students and families to our newly improved building. With that being said, our team feels that we must postpone the Back to School Night originally planned for Aug. 30 until after the school year begins. We are tentatively planning to have Back to School Night take place during the second week of the school year.”
Hart said the first day of school might look more like an orientation, getting the new and returning students acclimated with the building.
“We plan to spend some time on the first day of school running almost like an orientation,” he said. “We plan to have back-to-school nights for parents both at O.J. and LHS once the school year gets going.”
Hart said he has a contingency plan to create some videos that will be available prior to the start of the school year.
The letter also stated the schools will communicate additional details as we get closer to that date.
“Our rising sixth grade students had the opportunity to participate in orientation activities prior to the end of the last school year where our eighth grade mentor students led several opportunities to learn the O.J. way. We will also focus a significant portion of the first day of school to help all students orient themselves to the new layout of the building.”
Student schedules are available via the PowerSchool Parent Portal. Parents are asked to contact the school office at (231) 845-3810 if parents need any assistance with PowerSchool.
Student meals will be free for all students in the state this year. Even though meals will be provided for free, it is important for families to continue sharing household income information in order for our schools to receive full access to federal and state funding for educational programs that our students are entitled to, the district stated.
The Education Benefit Form helps to fund other programs and may waive other fees for a family. Forms can be found online at https://ludington.familyportal.cloud/ or request a paper form from any front office.
As a reminder, families should complete their back to school paperwork via the online PowerSchool Registration System. Parents should have received an email that contains directions and a unique “snapcode.” Log in and update the demographic information. For any questions or if a parent did not receive the letter about the start of school, contact the high school or middle school office.
A copy of the letter can be found on the LASD website.