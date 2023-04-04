The construction and remodeling of the secondary school complex at Ludington Area Schools is roughly 20% completed as the work continues.
Ludington Superintendent Kyle Corlett presented a construction update during the regular board meeting in March. During that meeting, Corlett informed the board that the work being done at the secondary complex was 18% completed.
In driving past the secondary complex, changes can be seen with the additions of a new high school office, a new wing of classrooms in the high school and new classrooms in the middle school, according to Corlett.
“During spring break, the power to the secondary complex was off to allow for the workers to hook up to all of the electrical systems,” Corlett told the Daily News.
The new classrooms should be completed around the end of the school year, according to Corlett. He credits the mild weather during the winter months as being beneficial to the construction project.
“The project is on schedule,” he stated during the March board meeting.
Corlett expects the new staff and student parking lots to be completed along with improvement to Hawley Gymnasium slated for this summer.
“Graduation will take place in the gym again this year,” he said.
Corlett said Hawley will receive some attention this summer which will include new bleachers and the installation of air conditioning.
He said many classrooms and hallways will be remodeled during the summer months, and that work will continue throughout the following school year.
Next school year, highlights will include the construction of the middle school cafeteria and the installation of new heating and ventilation systems.
“The remodeling of classrooms next school year will mean that a couple of teachers will be sharing classrooms,” Corlett stated in a newsletter to parents. “The buildings are fully prepared for these changes and will communicate more details towards the end of the school year of what it looks like.
“Although construction poses challenges that we will have to work around, we are extremely excited to have our learning spaces updated for our staff and students.”
Corlett said this summer will see the installation of an artificial field at Oriole Field for football and soccer, and this is expected to be completed prior to the start of the fall athletic season. Along with the new artificial field, there is a new locker room being erected with its completion date expected to be after the sports season starts.
“The disruptions to our current routines will be worth the effort, as the new entryways for the middle and high school will be more secure and welcoming,” Corlett stated.
“The entryway for the high school will also include a lobby area for students to hang out and cafeteria overflow space for eating meals. In many ways, the building as a whole will feel like new once all of the work is completed.”