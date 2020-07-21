Ludington Superintendent Jason Kennedy told the district’s board of education Monday that if the region continues to be in this phase, the district very well could be starting the year with in-person instruction during the board’s regular meeting.
Kennedy discussed a pair of plans the district is working on — its return-to-school plan and its COVID-19 preparedness plan. Ludington Area Schools is in the same region as Grand Rapids, and the region is what is determined as Phase 4 of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s roadmap to reopening schools she announced last month. In the Phase 4 instructional plan, school would return to in-person instruction with safety protocols the have been reviewed by the District Health Department No. 10.
“The plan, depending upon which phase the state is in, will determine the return-to-school options that are available to the school district,” he told the board.
Kennedy said the district’s plan was developed with guidance from a survey conducted in mid-June. The survey had more than 700 responses which represented 1,256 students, or about 58 percent of the student population.
“When you look at the response from our parents,” Kennedy said, “it was going to be very difficult to put together a one-size-fits-all plan.”
Kennedy told the board the plan the district put together, which will be posted on the district’s website Tuesday is a draft. The reasoning is that it will give the community an opportunity to provide the district with feedback through a form hosted on Google.
“It is an additional opportunity to provide public comment and review,” Kennedy said. “That window will be open until Friday, Aug. 7. That will allow the community to digest plans, critique and ask questions.”
Kennedy said that by executive order the board is required by Aug. 15 approve the district’s plan.
“We must have a plan solidified and board approved by Aug. 15,” he said.
The board took action to approve the evaluation of superintendent Jason Kennedy with an effectiveness label of highly effective.
“The Board of Education continues to be extremely pleased with Mr. Kennedy’s leadership,” said Steve Carlson, board president. “Mr. Kennedy is doing a terrific job while leading us through the current health crisis, keeping our community and employees of the district informed and leading on a major construction project, the Ludington elementary school. Jason worked tirelessly for the best interests of our students, educators, support staff and community. We are grateful that he is a Ludington Oriole.”
Also on Monday, the board took action to approve new teachers contracts for the hiring and reassignment of Jennifer Shaw to the O.J. DeJonge Middle School counseling position that is vacant as a result of the retirement of Amy Marsh. Shaw will transfer into this position after serving as the at-risk specialist and counselor at Lakeview Elementary School.
The district hired Warren Stowe as a secondary science teacher at Ludington High School. Stowe has spent the last eight years as a secondary science teacher at Allen Park High School, and will replace Mark Willis, who resigned to accept a position at the career tech center at West Shore Educational Service District.
The trustees also approved a slight increase in school meal prices by 10 cents per meal for food service breakfasts, lunches and milk, for the 2020-21 school year. Kennedy said price increases will help offset customary food cost increases.
The board also approved the elementary bond project application and certificate for payment in the amount of $1,058,467.56.
The board also approved Shannon Miller as the district’s representative to the West Shore Educational Service District special education parent advisory committee for the school year.
“She has done a great job representing LASD in this capacity for the past couple of years,” Kennedy said.
The board of education also set the 2020-21 regular board meetings: Aug. 10, Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16, Dec. 14, Jan. 18, 2021, Feb. 15, 2021, March 15, 2021, April 19, 2021, May 17, 2021 and June 28, 2021.