The Ludington Area School District is seeking a renewal of its current sinking fund on the May 3 election ballot. The sinking fund is generated by taxes paid by everyone in the school district to be used for facility updates. The current sinking fund was passed by voters in 2012.
If the renewal passes on May 3, the tax levy would continue to be .25 mils.
For a home with a market value of $100,000 the cost would be $12.50 annually. For a home with a market value of $200,000 it would be $25 annually.
The basis for funding for schools is what do schools need to operate, according to Superintendent Kyle Corlett.
Currently the state is providing $8,600 per student. That money is earmarked for operating costs.
“There is not enough left to do facility updates,” Corlett said. “That is why so many schools have to go for sinking funds.”
Currently in the City of Ludington, 8.63% of property taxes go toward the school district.
Another 14.39% goes to the state education tax, from which Corlett said LASD does not get much.
“What we collect from the property tax almost completely covers our school funding,” he said.
Corlett said he knows taxpayers passed a $100 million bond in 2019, but not all the district’s facilities are covered by the bond. There are items that are not in the bond will need to be replaced in the near future.
Items like the gas and diesel fuel tanks are past their 30-year lifespan and need to be replaced at an estimated cost of $700,000.
Transportation Director Deborah Wilsey said many entities from the City of Ludington and county officials use the gasoline and diesel fuel pumps at all hours of the day. Those include the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, and many city and country offices.
Corlett said the district did not ask any of those entities to help pay for the upgrades.
“We charge them a little bit extra to help with administration. It is not enough to pay for the tanks,” he said. “It is part of what we will use the sinking funds for.”
Other updates and improvements that would be paid for from sinking fund include roof repairs for the central business office; transportation office operations storage garage that comes with a price tag of $500,000; tennis court resurfacing every six to seven years at a cost of $65,000; gym floor re-coating every two years; heating unit repairs at the central business office at a cost of $10,000; and resurfacing artificial turf at Oriole field every 10 to 12 years at a cost of $900,000.
Corlett said he knows the community is counting on the district to keep up the new buildings, the secondary building and the athletic fields.