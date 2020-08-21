A plan to align the middle school daily schedule to more in line with the high school daily schedule at Ludington Area Schools drew some concerns on social media recently, and both the district and the teachers’ association addressed those concerns in a letter posted on the district’s website Wednesday evening.
The Ludington Education Association and Ludington Superintendent Jason Kennedy posted a joint statement on the district’s website Wednesday in response to concerns posted on social media about the proposed LEA contract and its believed detriment to the arts program at O.J. DeJonge Middle School.
“The district is responsible and obligated to selectively bargain and negotiate the working conditions with the Ludington Education Association,” Kennedy said.
Teachers daily schedules at the middle school consists of a six class periods while the high school has five. It is proposed to shift the middle school to a five-period day, similar to the high school.
Kennedy said there is a section in the current contract that calls for high school teachers to teach four of five classes and middle school teachers to teach five of six classes during each trimester.
“(This) has created an equity issue for teachers at our secondary level,” Kennedy said.
Ludington Education Association President Judy Bussy said the union believes the changes will be to the teachers’ benefit.
“It makes it easier to share staff among the high school and middle school, especially during the start and end of the day,” Bussy said. “This will also allow more opportunities for (student) electives in the middle school.”
Kennedy used the example that the student load is greater for middle school teachers who see five classes with 25 students in each of them and could potentially see 125 and 150 students, which means they will have 125 to 150 papers to grade every night and report cards to issue. In the high school the student load is less because teachers have four classes of 25 to 30 students in them. That made for an equity issue.
“That is first and foremost the working condition part of the contract that we were trying to address,” Kennedy said. “The contract itself is (in the) negotiation process (and) is not about determining what the schedule looks like. The contract negotiations process is working through determining what the working conditions for teachers will be. We are working to try to create equity amongst our secondary teachers.”
While the concerns via social media revolved around elective classes such as those in the arts, Kennedy explained that because that one period has an “A” and a “B” block, there are not five periods, there are actually six.
“When we think about kids and the middle school experience, we want that experience to have a strong academic core. But (we) also want it to have a strong exploratory offering for kids that will allow students to grow, experience multiple opportunities and multiple pathways for the student,” he said. “This has allowed us still to have six classes, but we are traditionally calling it a five-period day because of what happens is the elective wheel of classes is on an A/B schedule.”
A student will still have six classes and teachers will still teach four out to five classes, according to Kennedy. The A/B classes are about 50 minutes and the other section classes are between 60 to 65 minutes. An example of the A/B schedule can be viewed on the districts webpage.
The changes in the daily schedule were brought about by the needs of the district to ensure it works within the guidelines of District Health Department No. 10 in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those guidelines require such things as keeping students six-feet-apart from one another while creating an educational environment where a classroom has less than 25 students in it based on the square-footage of the classroom sizes that the district currently has.
“We have health department mandates that we are also working within, the current schedule itself we simply could not get it to work to where we would have less than 25 students in a classroom,” he said. “So what we have done is to agree that a teacher teaches four out of fives classes, however we still believe strongly that a student should have as many elective opportunities as they possibly can. So we agreed to the language with the teachers about their work conditions. Then, we have to go put together a schedule that allows for that work condition to happen.”
Areas that will continued to be served under the schedule change are in the basic academic areas necessary each year.
“We also said math, reading and writing are non-negotiable, meaning every student must have reading, writing and mathematics every single day in sixth, seventh and eighth grade,” Kennedy said. “We have assigned science and social studies content (that) we are going to identify the essential learning standard that needs to be taught in a full-year course and deliver them over two trimesters. In the middle school, we are saying math and ELA are three trimesters.”
Kennedy said the district is blessed to have passionate educators who are fierce advocates for kids in a way that focuses on providing the absolute best instructional programs that the district can for its kids.