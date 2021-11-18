Ludington Area Schools sold both its Lakeview and Foster elementary properties during the past six months at a cost savings of more than $1.2 million dollars.
In the school district’s original 2019 bond application submitted to the state, there was financing for the demolition of both Foster and Lakeview elementary schools. The Foster demolition was projected to cost at the time at more than $645,000 and Lakeview more than $599,000.
Those costs will not be incurred expenses by the district and could be used in other areas of the project. The developers that bought the properties pledged to tear down each building to start working on their respective projects.
Steve Carlson, school board president, said the district is nearing the point where it will solicit bids on the construction for the high school/middle school complex. But, the board has some concerns about what it might see when those bids come back.
“We are concerned about escalating material costs at this point,” Carlson said.
During a public comment period at Monday’s school board meeting, Ludington High School boys basketball coach and elementary school teacher Thad Shank brought up concerns about the lack of gym space he believes the district will have through the consolidation of the elementary schools.
Shank said he came to Monday’s board meeting to express his concerns about the plans for the secondary school building.
“As a physical educator and coach, we had hoped that we were going to get an new auxiliary gym when the planning of the new secondary complex was put together,” he said. “For the past 20 years, I have witnessed the effect it has had on our student-athletes and our parents at Ludington Area Schools. In the winter months, you can come by the school as see kids leaving at 9 to 9:30 at night, every night of the winter.”
Shank said it’s not just minimal space that’s a problem, but also a lack of regulation-sized courts.
“There is one regulation court, which is the main court in Hawley Gymnasium,” he said. “Our middle school and north gym are extremely small. We make do with what we have.”
Shank said the program can be successful, but the conditions aren’t ideal.
“When we have a special event or competition at night, sometimes it is even hard to find the ability to practice. My biggest parent complaint each and every year is that (practice) schedule,” he said.
He said the district added a great new facility with the new elementary school, but he said the problem is that the district has eliminated four other buildings that were serving the community as far as gym space.
“Our secondary kids are not going to get much benefit from this new gym,” he said.
Shank was hoping to get a little more discussion on the possibility of an auxiliary gym space.
Warren Stowe, Ludington’s varsity girls basketball coach, followed Shank and also spoke to the school board.
Carlson said the board was just made aware of the concern last week.
“The addition of an auxiliary gym was not in the scope of the original project,” he said. “We will take a look to see if it is feasible after we get back the bid package.”
On May 11, as the district was determining its secondary school project through the design phase, the committee was shown a rendering with a future gym expansion. That gym expansion was indicated to be alongside the North Gym, taking away 23 parking spaces from the lot sandwiched between the gym and Peterson Auditorium.
In design committee meetings afterward, the future gym expansion was shown as a dotted line to the south of the North Gym, and not a part of the secondary school work.