The Ludington School Board of Education on Monday selected the schematic design for its new elementary school. The board chose the design from five that were developed by a committee earlier this year.
“Two of those were one story solutions, one being a combination one story, two story complex and two being a multi story complex,” said Superintendent Jason Kennedy. “There were activities that were done like dot polling that helped the committee select the top designs.”
Two designs emerged from those sessions that were presented to the board Monday. Schematic Design A was a one-story design with multiple points of entry off of Bryant Road, an upper elementary playground, a lower elementary playground and classroom wings. It was most similar to the concept that was shown to the public during the bond campaign, according to Kennedy.
The other design shown to the board was labeled as Plan D, and it included a two-story concept and has an outdoor learning space similar to the Plan A, according to Kennedy. The plan comes with some extra costs.
