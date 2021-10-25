Ludington’s school board invited three candidates for an interview following a special meeting Monday night at the district’s administration building.
The board chose three candidates to invite to interview to become the district’s next leader replacing Jason Kennedy, who left in September to become the superintendent at Fruitport Public Schools.
The board went into closed session to review the 13 candidates who applied for the position via a superintendent search conducted by Dave Killips of the Michigan Leadership Institute and LHS alum.
“We were pleased with the applicant pool and interest demonstrated in the Ludington Area Schools, especially with the large number of superintendents retiring in Michigan over the last two years and all the difficulty facing school districts during the pandemic,” said Steve Carlson, board president. “We believe these quality candidates may meet our needs and expectations.
“We look forward to finding out more about the candidates’ leadership abilities and what each candidate has to offer our students, staff and community. The board continues to appreciate the input from the public and encourages people to attend the interviews. It is our hope to have a new superintendent in place by Monday, Jan. 3, realizing we may have to be somewhat flexible regarding that date.”
Following the closed session the board went back into open session and selected the three candidates to offer interviews.
Those candidates are William Roderick, senior director of student services, Lakeport, California; Jason Misner, superintendent of Parchment School District; and Kyle Corlette, superintendent of Delton Kellogg Schools.
The interviews will be held on Monday, Nov. 1, and Tuesday, Nov. 2. The interviews are open to the public and the public is encouraged to attend, according to Dave Killips. Interviews will be held in the Administrative Office Boardroom, 809 East Tinkham Avenue.
The interview schedule is as follows:
• Monday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m.: William Roderick, senior director of student services, Lakeport, California; at 6:30 p.m. Jason Misner, superintendent of Parchment School District.
• Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 5 p.m.: Kyle Corlette, superintendent of Delton Kellogg Schools.
Following the Tuesday interview, the board will discuss candidate interviews and could at that time invite candidates back for a second interview process the following week.
Quarantine protocol
Also on Monday, Ludington’s board approved an a modified quarantine protocol where students and staff who are identified as close contacts in kindergarten through 12th grade and are asymptomatic will have the options to test negative by rapid-antigen testing each school day prior to attending class for seven days past the date of their last exposure.
Testing will be done in school by trained staff or at an offsite testing facility. The exposed person must continue to wear a mask properly for 14 days after the exposure.
The protocol was passed by the board using a roll call vote with all board members approving the modification except for Bret Autrey, who was absent when the roll call vote was taken.
Board member Josh Snyder reiterated that the modification was a way to keep students in school and in class.