As students and staff at Ludington Elementary School are still working on their familiarity with the new school building, Ludington Area Schools is in the process of looking to sell its third elementary property.
On Tuesday, Ludington Area School Board of Education announced it is accepting sealed bids for the property at 1107 S. Madison St. in Ludington, commonly known as Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center.
The property consists of approximately 0.96 acres containing a one-story brick building with 14,346 square feet.
The building was appraised for $100,000 in May 2020 by Northern Michigan Real Estate Consultants.
Superintendent Kyle Corlett said at Monday’s regular board meeting, the district is selling the building for $100,000.
“If the district does not get bids at that price, we will re-evaluate and discuss as a board what steps to take going forward,” Corlett said.
Bids for the property must be received by 4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 11 at the office of the district superintendent, 809 E. Tinkham Ave, in Ludington.
A certified or cashiers check in the amount of $5,000 is required with the bid form. The check will be forfeited if the bid is accepted, but the bidder fails to sign the purchase agreement in a timely manner. The deposit amount will be credited to the purchase price at closing of the sale of the property. The property will be sold as-is.
Corlett said questions concerning the property must be directed to Tyrone Collins, district operations supervisor at tcollins@lasd.net.
Prospective bidders may participate in a walk through the building at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25. The board of education will review bids at its Monday, Feb. 21, regular board meeting.
The notice of bid solicitation for Pere Marquette school property can be found on the district website under district news.
In 2019, voters approved a bond that has lead to building a new elementary school. In that process Ludington Elementary School has combined four school building into one.
The bond that called for Franklin Elementary School to be razed for an expanded parking lot for the secondary school complex. The Lakeview Elementary School property was sold to JWhite Properties, who is planning on building 12 single family homes. Foster Elementary School has an angreement in place from Datum Point for the proposed construction of 25 affordable housing units with both two-bedroom and three-bedroom options.
Pere Marquette property was at one point going to be held onto and used in case students needed to be house their during the construction phase of the secondary complex.
“It was not previously listed because there was a thought that we might need to use it during the remodeling of the middle school and high school,” Corlett said during Monday's regular board meeting. “But there is no need especially now that we have delayed the start of those projects.”