Spectrum Health Foundation Ludington Hospital is partnering with Ludington Area Schools to provide athletic shoes and socks for student-athletes.
To commemorate National Athletic Training Month. To commemorate that, and bring awareness to the work athletic trainers do with student-athletes, athletic trainer Jenn Mroz is holding the shoe-and-sock drive at Ludington High School.
Throughout March, people can donate new or gently used athletic shoes and new socks by placing their items in the donation drop-off boxes in the main office, athletic office or athletic trainer’s office at Ludington High School.
Shoes will be distributed to athletes of all ages — not just high-school athletes — through the school’s Teen Resource Center beginning in April.
“We are looking for all sizes of basketball shoes, running shoes, tennis shoes and cleats for baseball, softball, soccer and football,” said Mroz, lead athletic trainer at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. “The community has been so supportive of this drive in the past that I wanted to bring it back again this year. We had to cancel it last year at the start of the pandemic, so I know that there will be plenty of students who will need new socks and new-to-them shoes.”
Many people use athletic shoes for just one season, which means there’s still plenty of use left in them for other athletes. Having a good pair of shoes can protect student athletes from common injuries while also improving their performance.
National Athletic Training Month
This year’s theme focuses on athletic trainers, healthcare professionals who play a pivotal role as a bridge between physicians and athletes.
Spectrum Health Medical Group has licensed athletic trainers and sports medicine physicians throughout West Michigan at various orthopedic offices and schools, including Ludington High School. The athletic trainer is available to work with students who are injured to help them get back to their sport safely, but they are also there to help prevent injuries.
“Miss Jenn, as we refer to her here at the school, has been a blessing to our athletic program,” said Randy Fountain, Ludington High School athletic director. “She has made improvements to the way we assess, treat and heal athletes and has been instrumental in lowering our injury rate. She is seen as a true resource, especially by the athletes, and that’s been invaluable to us.”
“Athletic trainers are an essential part to sports participation,” said Mroz. “By having an athletic trainer present on the field, at the track, or in the gym on game day, they can make an educated, medically sound decision on an athlete’s well-being and determine whether or not that athlete returns to play safely that day or if further evaluation by a physician is necessary. Without an A.T., coaches are left to make that decision. Working closely with Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Orthopedics, and especially Dr. Brett Martin, our new sports medicine physician, we provide coordinated care and the safest return to participation.”
Ludington High School is the recipient of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) Safe Sports School award for its sports medicine program, which is a partnership with Spectrum Health. The award champions safety and recognizes secondary schools that have met the recommended standards to improve safety in sports. The award reinforces the importance of providing the best level of care, injury prevention, and treatment. Ludington High School received this award initially in 2017, which was valid through August 2020. The current award is for the period of 2020-2023.
For more information on the athletic shoe-and-sock donation program, or about Spectrum Health’s athletic training program, contact Mroz at (231) 845.3808 ext. 2033.