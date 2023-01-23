In an effort to support teachers in their wellness journeys and to give them something fun to do together outside of school, the physical education staff at Ludington Area Schools have been organizing different activities to get staff moving.
“I’ve only been with LASD a few years, but they were doing faculty fitness and water aerobics when I arrived,” OJ DeJonge Middle School physical education teacher Alison Helminski said. “Often each grade level building has events or challenges within their staff, but we are trying to add more opportunities that are cross district to get time with staff in other buildings too.”
Trying to utilize the resources they already have available, staff have created many different activities for LASD employees to participate in.
“In my time here, we have organized a variety of different events that fall under the wellness umbrella,” Helminski said. “In the past, we have done other staff wellness activities like nature gym, yoga, adult recess, disc library and different ‘challenges’ like wellness bingo or biggest loser style healthy weight challenges.”
Helminski described some of the activities as follows, “disc library is where staff can ‘check out’ disc golf equipment to use, similar to a traditional book library. Nature gym consists of walking in the school forest, stopping throughout and using natural parts of the forest for low impact fitness (pushups on a log, wall sit against a tree, hop over a log etc.) at different interval times or reps.
“Adult recess utilizes playground equipment for a workout instead of a traditional gym.”
While the weather has shifted into colder temperatures, Helminski stated that the activities they offer can be done year-round, but they have also tailored some of them to the changing seasons.
“This winter and spring we have the snowshoe/hikes at the state park once a week in January and winter walks in February,” she said. “In the spring months, we’ll get back to our nature gym, adult recess and we hope to add biking and kayaking. Some staff are doing bowling leagues this winter, too.”
Along with Helminski, other staff members have been doing wellness activities with staff for a while and she stated that she is grateful for all the work they have already done and continue to do to help with this program.
“I’m not the only one leading these events,” she said. “Our staff has many talents and skills that we bring to each other for different opportunities. Rich Kirby (LHS health/P.E.) does faculty fitness twice a week, where staff can work in the weight room after school. Deb Folrath (LHS health/P.E.) offers water aerobics in the fall months. Sara Roesler (Ludington Elementary School fifth grade teacher) offers yoga sessions in person and virtually. Erika Etchison (LES health/P.E.) does staff olympics at LES and Abby Schaperkotter (OJ assistant principal) holds staff unity tournaments throughout the year.”
Although staff have much to do in a day, Helminski stated that many of them will participate in activities held during school and more staff members are starting to attend the other activities as well.
“On average, we have five to 10 attend events,” she said. “Sometimes more, sometimes less. Staff are busy, just like the kids. They come when they are able. It’s just nice to see some of them each, making the effort to get together. It’s not only about being physically active. It also helps build a sense of camaraderie and connection with staff in other buildings. That strengthens our district, which in turn strengthens our community.”
Helminski, along with other staff members, really strive to promote the benefits to wellness and being active all year-round. Starting at an early age and continuing through adulthood can really help create positive health, physically and mentally.
“Of course we recognize that physical health is important,” she said. “It reduces risk of things like heart disease and diabetes, helps maintain weight, strengthens bones and muscles and helps us sleep better. But there’s so many other benefits from being physically active that aren’t necessarily about physical health.
“Physical activity helps reduce stress and anxiety, it’s proven to improve mood and spark creativity. The chemicals released in the brain from movement cause the neurons to reach out and make connections,” she said. “This allows us to think clearer, focus, problem solve and promotes memory and balanced emotions. That’s why it’s so important for us to make sure there is play, recess and physical education for our students at every grade level.
“Being physically active is helping everyone’s social and emotional well being, too. Meeting up for events like snowshoeing and hiking gets us out moving in nature,” she said. “The ‘out in nature’ is important because the fresh air benefits our respiratory system and creates higher levels of oxygen, which helps our whole body and mind. It’s both rejuvenating and relaxing at the same time. The mind-body connection is huge.”