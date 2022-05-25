Ludington Area Schools issued a statement Wednesday about an alleged threat that took place Wednesday at Ludington High School.
According to the statement, a statement was allegedly made by a student in the boys bathroom and overheard by another student and perceived as a threat, who in turn alerted the administration. The administration team took action to identify the student who allegedly made the statement. A collaborative investigation was started by both the administration team and Ludington Police Department.
The investigation, as of Wednesday at noon, was still ongoing, according to Superintendent Kyle Corlett.
In the release, Corlett stated the students’ parents were contacted and asked to keep the student home until the investigation was complete.
“Part of the investigation is not only to evaluate if comments made are a credible threat but if the comments were even made,” he said.
Corlett said he has received several phone calls from parents who want to be informed about every threat that pops up at the school.
“I am not going to notify parents every time a student says something that is alarming,” he said. “If there is no legitimacy or credibility, it would just get people worked up.”
Corlett said the school district takes threats very seriously.
“A credible threat is one that is specific, shows intent and is more specific with means to do it,” he said.
Corlett said based on the information gathered on Tuesday by the district, it was not deemed to be a credible threat, according to Corlett.
He said it is only out of an abundance of caution that the district asked the family to keep the student home while the investigation continues.
“Based on the information we had, I would not call it a threat,” he said.
If a threat is deemed credible, Corlett said, the district would take action first to make sure people are safe and simultaneously try to alerting people.