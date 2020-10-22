Jesse Rickard, business manager for the Ludington Area School District, presented the board of education with a slight change to the financial audit this year.
“Auditors from Hungerford Nichols are working through the final stages of the finical statements for year end,” he told the board. “Typically, they would be done by now. Typically we would provide those financial statements to the board by October.”
Rickard said he can share some the guidelines related to new state and federal COVID-19-related grants that the district had access to and the guidelines for those grants continue to be updated even into the month of August.
Most auditing firms and lots of schools throughout the state are realizing the timeline constraints related to the guidelines coming out so late, according to Rickard.
He said the good news is the district was prepared to be done with the audit by the state’s financial statement submission deadline of Nov. 1.
Rickard told the board the new budget that the state put out adds a component that was signed into law on Sept. 30 which changed the state’s due date for financial statements submission to Dec. 1.
“We are happy for the extension and we plan to have everything wrapped up and presented at the Nov. 16, regular board meeting so the district can meet the Dec. 1 submission deadline.”