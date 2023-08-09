Michigan lawmakers approved up to $160 million in state funds for free breakfast and lunch for all public school students in pre-K through high school for the 2023-2024 school year.
The free breakfast and lunch are back after one year when the federal government ended the pandemic-era program that offered free school meals for all students, regardless of income.
“I was very concerned about what would happen last year when the Universal Free Meal provision during quarantine ended last year at this time. I feared school meal participation would plummet,” said Caryn Elam, the child nutrition program director for Ludington Area Schools.
Instead Elam said her staff managed to serve about 10% more meals over the previous school year.
“Breakfast participation was definitely a casualty to the ending of the free meal provision,” she said. “Participation decreased by 8.7% over the previous school year. I expect a significant increase in both breakfast and lunches for the 2023-2024 school year.”
Superintendent Kyle Corlett said the number of students taking advantage of the school lunch program were higher following COVID when the federal government provided the funding.
“The state recognized that this was a great service to the families and included this in the budget. We do anticipate the number of students eating school lunches will increase, which we’re excited about,” he said.
Elam said because of the expectation for an increased number in student participation in school meals the district is ordering more food and supplies for the year.
Food service has way more cooks in the kitchens now than during quarantine and they are ready to handle the increased workload, according to Elam.
“My team is very excited about this provision. They have been asking me all summer if I knew yet whether we would be able to participate in the program (It took some time for the state to provide school food service departments details on how this program will work.),” she said. “My team and I care very much about all the kids we feed and love the idea of meals being offered without the stigma or anxiety surrounding the balance on their meal account.”
Elam said her staff tries to make as much food from scratch as they can including buns and pizza.
“Cooking can be challenging but it is also very fulfilling.”
Interested parties can view more information about food service by going to the LASD district website under food service.