Ludington Superintendent Jason Kennedy discussed the traffic study, and some of its findings, along with more progress on the overall construction program during Monday’s regularly scheduled Ludington Area School Board of Education meeting.
Kennedy said some of the recommendations of the traffic study included a 130-foot right turn deceleration taper on Bryant Road for school buses to enter the school property.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.