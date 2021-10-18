The Ludington Area Schools Board of Education voted Monday to allow for parents to sign off on a non-medical waiver to refrain from wearing masks as a change to the districts COVID-19 mitigation plan during a regular meeting at Peterson Auditorium.
Previously, the district had a medical mask exemption as a part of the plan. Following Monday’s meeting, the non-medical waiver form will need to be signed by a parent and a school principal.
In a roll call vote, the changed plan passed, 5-2, with Mike Nagle and Bret Autrey dissenting.
The non-medical mask forms will be available on schools’ website and available Tuesday, according to Interim Superintendent Peg Mathis.
Prior to Monday’s meeting, a group of students, parents and others held a small protest outside Peterson Auditorium to show support for the change in the district’s mitigation plan to allow for students and parent choice in whether to wear a mask in school or not.
During the meeting many of those opposed to the mitigation plan spoke to the board about wanting the freedom to choose during the public comment period. More than 15 people spoke including students, teachers and community members.
The new mitigation plan goes into effect Tuesday, according to board president Steve Carlson.
The board on Monday also took action to approve a resolution for the solicitation of bids for sale of the Foster School Property.
Jessie Rickard, the district’s business manager, said during the meeting the language included in the agreement states the bid process would close at 4 p.m., Nov. 10.
“That would give us the opportunity to take those bids to the finance committee and share those bids with the other committees leading up to the November board meeting,” he said.
The board also approved the purchase of two, 10-seat transit vans from Hoekstra in Grand Rapids in the amount of $39,969 to support smaller athletic and other group needs.
Rickard said those transit vans would be available to the district around the spring of 2022.
The board took action to approve Star Cleaning to provide the final cleaning of the new Ludington Elementary School before the building is occupied. That bid was awarded in the amount of $25,550.00.