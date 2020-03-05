The Ludington School Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. today to award site and building structure bids, submitted by contractors, for the new elementary school project at the administration office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave.
The contractor bids were due to the district by 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Following the opening of the bids, representatives from the Christman Company, GMB Architecture & Engineering and the district conducted post-bid interviews with the low bidders, Jason Kennedy, superintendent of LASD wrote in the board packet.
